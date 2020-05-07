Sport

Garry Jacobson nabs podium in Supercars E-Series

By Alex Mitchell

Epic drive: Garry Jacobson holds off Chaz Mostert for third place in Wednesday's race two.

It might have been a virtual race, but Shepparton's Garry Jacobson continued to announce his arrival to the V8 Supercars world on Wednesday night with a podium finish in the Supercars E-Series.

Jacobson produced a stellar drive at Belgium's Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in round five's second race, piloting his Matt Stone Racing Holden from 12th on the grid right through the field, eventually finishing third for his best finish of the E-Series.

Starting on the sixth row of the grid, he quickly shot up the leaderboard with a strong start and was eighth halfway through the first lap, and capitalised late on the first circuit of the legendary track, picking up three places on one chicane to end the lap fifth.

Jacobson pinched third on the second lap and would never relinquish it, despite intense pressure from Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert as the race wound down.

Wildcard entry Broc Feeney took the race win from Will Davison.

Earlier, Jacobson could not fire in the opening race, starting 12th on the grid, but failing to get things going in finishing 17th.

But the night's final race was a positive result, Jacobson taking seventh place after starting fifth on the grid.

Summing up his rollercoaster night, he was thrilled with his output, particularly with the podium.

“Race one was a race that I wanted to forget as quickly as possible after receiving contact from a car behind spinning me out,” Jacobson said.

“From there on for the rest of the night it was an eyes-forward approach to rescue some much-needed championship points. Focusing on fast lap times and aggressive moves to get back up the pointy end.

“We ended the night turning what was a negative start to our best round result for the season, so I was very pleased with that.”

The E-Series continues on Wednesday night.

