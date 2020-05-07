Sport

Lions primed to pounce

By Tyler Maher

1 of 1

Prepare to hear a roar from Undera Recreation Reserve this Kyabram District League season.

The Lions are primed to pounce this year according to coach Amy Reid.

“Lookout for the Lions,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to it, hopefully it is a successful year.”

While that success can be measured in wins and trophies, Reid will also gauge how well her club goes this campaign by the bonds the players make with each other.

“We’re going quite well, we’re just working on really getting the bonding happening and jelling together,” she said.

“We’ve got some new faces, so we’re getting everyone up to speed with who everyone is and getting on with achieving our goals.

“We really want to create that comradery, not just in one team, but across the board for the whole club.

“It would be great to take out a premiership, but you don’t have that success if you don’t have everyone willing to work together.”

COACH: AMY REID 2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (7-9)

Latest articles

News

Living with Tourette syndrome: Euroa’s Ewan Dalley shares his story

Ewan Dalley has a kind of serenity about him. Sharing his story in his Euroa living room, the 16-year-old is softly-spoken, eloquent beyond his years. It’s difficult to imagine him raising his voice, let alone shouting unintelligibly or swearing at...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna mum finds the healing power in flowers

It was a struggle with post-natal depression that led Jess Douglas-Monks to flowers. Now the Mooroopna mum of three is preparing for her first Mother’s Day as a florist all while juggling work at a pharmacy and remote schooling. “When I...

Jessica Ball
News

Shepparton businesses moving online during COVID-19 with the help of grants

Shepparton small businesses are using new fast-funding packages to help pivot and quickly move online during the COVID-19 lockdown. COVID-19 Quick Response Grants of up to $3000 were introduced as part of Greater Shepparton City Council’s Stage 1...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Sport

League heads update season planning

Football and netball league bosses across the region remain in the dark regarding when their seasons will start as they patiently wait for the Victorian Government to ease its coronavirus-related restrictions. With a state of emergency enforced...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Best Battles - GVL edition five

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL contests

Echuca United appeared to be Nathalia’s biggest challenger throughout the season, but instead was handed a straight sets elimination by a determined Congupn

Shepparton News