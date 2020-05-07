Lions primed to pounce

Prepare to hear a roar from Undera Recreation Reserve this Kyabram District League season.

The Lions are primed to pounce this year according to coach Amy Reid.

“Lookout for the Lions,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to it, hopefully it is a successful year.”

While that success can be measured in wins and trophies, Reid will also gauge how well her club goes this campaign by the bonds the players make with each other.

“We’re going quite well, we’re just working on really getting the bonding happening and jelling together,” she said.

“We’ve got some new faces, so we’re getting everyone up to speed with who everyone is and getting on with achieving our goals.

“We really want to create that comradery, not just in one team, but across the board for the whole club.

“It would be great to take out a premiership, but you don’t have that success if you don’t have everyone willing to work together.”

COACH: AMY REID 2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (7-9)