Old Students announce senior coach for next season

By Aydin Payne

Old Students' Callan McCabe will lead the club as playing coach next season.

An emerging star of the Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield scene is set to take on the senior coaching role at his club next season.

Old Students announced yesterday gun all-rounder Callan McCabe would take on the top role for the next two seasons.

It will be a fresh look for Students, with the English import set to take over the helm from Chris Earl, after he spent two seasons in the role.

McCabe, 24, said he was excited to land his first senior coaching role with a club that provided him with a memorable 2019-20 season.

“I'm over the moon and really excited to take on the role,” McCabe said.

“This is my first senior role; it will be totally new to me, but I am really looking forward to the challenge.

“I'm very delighted to be at the club, last year was one of the most enjoyable seasons I've had.

“And I'm thankful to the club for the opportunity.”

The Notre-Dame school teacher, who finished fourth in the Lightfoot Medal count in March, was one of the shining stars of the competition last year.

McCabe enjoyed a terrific individual season at Old Students, tallying 576 runs at 44.3 across all formats, while claiming 30 wickets at 13.1.

Old Students missed out on finals in the Haisman Shield by nine points, finishing eighth on the ladder.

“Hopefully we can build on our decent season, unfortunately we just missed out on finals, but we have a really strong team,” McCabe said.

“Our consistency let us down and next year we need to build on our form, because we have the players to do well.”

McCabe was quick to say a "massive thanks" to Earl for his efforts and hoped to continue the former coach's work in the next couple of years.

“Chris has done a terrific job and hopefully I can carry on the work he has done,” he said.

“He has also been a massive help to me since I arrived, hopefully I can continue to draw on his experience.”

