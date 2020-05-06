Sport

AIS provides return to sport framework

By Alex Mitchell

Ready to go: Football ovals will be in use soon.



The Australian Institute of Sport has released a framework for the impending resumption of sport.

The framework, which was endorsed at last week's meeting of the Federal Government's National Cabinet, outlines the various phases for returning to full training and competition across an extensive range of sports.

A number of guiding principles were also agreed upon; most notably, cabinet acknowledged the resumption of sport at any level must not compromise either individual or community health and must have stringent health measures observed, despite the "significant role" sport will play as Australia emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

With restrictions enforced at a state government level, all sports are currently at Level A restrictions, generally limiting training of any kind to individuals or pairs, where 1.5 m social distancing can be maintained at all times.

Level B allows training in groups of no more than a combined 10 athletes and coaches, while allowing for non-contact skills training.

In an Australian football context, that would allow for kicking and marking drills, but no tackling or body-on-body drills.

For netball, Level B will allow passing, shooting and defending skills training, but no close contact or match-play drills, while soccer training would be limited to passing, shooting and heading drills.

Once Level C restrictions are enacted, full training and competition will be allowed, although the AIS framework encourages trainings to be divided into smaller groups, for example an Australian football side dividing into defenders, midfielders and forwards.

The full guidelines can be viewed at https://www.pm.gov.au/sites/default/files/files/attachb-ais-framework-rebooting-sport.pdf

