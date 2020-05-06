Maher’s Musings - Ranking grand finals of the past decade - GVL football part two

Maher's Musings is ranking the best grand finals of the past decade across the region.

Goulburn Valley League football was up first last week, with part one tackling 10th to sixth.

It's crunch time now with the top five in this edition.

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE FOOTBALL GRAND FINALS 2010-2019

10. Kyabram 12.15 (87) d Shepparton 4.8 (32), 2017

9. Tatura 10.11 (71) d Seymour 5.13 (43), 2012

8. Benalla 16.16 (112) d Kyabram 7.11 (53), 2015

7. Kyabram 15.15 (105) d Shepparton United 7.12 (54), 2013

6. Kyabram 10.14 (74) d Echuca 7.10 (52), 2019

5. Shepparton United 12.12 (84) d Kyabram 8.12 (60), 2010



The Demons broke a 21-year drought to claim victory against Kyabram in 2010 — prompting coach Marc Quarrell to declare "This is only just starting" in a prophetic statement that would come to fruition the next season.

United took control of this one early before Kyabram fought hard in the second half, bringing the margin back within two straight kicks on more than a few occasions.

But the Demons always had an answer, with Ryan Normington and Stephen Scott among those standing tall when it mattered most.

It the was the second grand final defeat on the bounce for the Bombers — but the side would go on to make six more deciders in the decade and snare four flags.

4. Kyabram 10.5 (65) d Rochester 7.10 (52), 2016



The Kyabram invincibles were born in 2016, going through the season undefeated — the first Goulburn Valley League team to do so since Nagambie in a seven-team, 12-round competition during World War II.

Although Rochester led by three points at half-time, the Bombers had plenty more ammo in the chamber — piling on 5.2 to no score in the penultimate stanza to put themselves in the box seat.

A Tigers surge in the final term could not deny Kyabram its destiny, holding on for a seven-point triumph.

Kayne Pettifer booted three majors for the victors, with Rhys Clark and perennial grand final medallist Jake Reeves among the stars.

3. Shepparton United 11.12 (78) d Mooroopna 9.9 (63), 2011



More than 7000 fans crammed into Deakin Reserve for this battle — and they certainly had their money's worth of entertainment.

There was Tim Looby's striking indiscretion on the half-time siren, injury blows to Adem Yze and Blake Campbell following a team-lifter from Jordan Souter and above all Demons veteran Nathan Gemmill imploring coach Marc Quarrell to move him from half-forward to the coalface after half-time.

It was a move that paid off for United and allowed it to come out on top despite four lead changes after the main break.

The Demons had led by seven and 19 points at the first two breaks before the thrilling final hour of the contest played out.

2. Shepparton Swans 7.6 (48) d Benalla 5.15 (45), 2014



Despite managing just one behind in a frantic final term, the Swans held on for a famed premiership triumph, breaking a 44-year drought in the process.

Benalla had been undefeated up until the final day of the season, but only managed 5.15 for the match to be edged out by a ferociously competitive Swans unit.

Tyson Sidebottom, Jamason Daniels and Kaiden Antonowicz (three goals) were among the more influential players for the Swans, who set up the win in the second term with three majors to none.

It was the lowest winning score in the GVL since Tatura won the 1953 grand final replay with a total of 7.2 (44).

1. Shepparton 9.9 (63) d Kyabram 8.13 (61), 2018



It was always going to end up here.

Shepparton's triumph against Kyabram in 2018 — which stopped the Bombers’ quest for a three-peat of perfect seasons — will rank as one of the best games in the Goulburn Valley League for quite some time.

The Bears showed they were quick learners after being schooled in the 2017 decider, grinding their way to a two-point win and breaking an 18-year flag famine.

It could have all been so different though.

Kyle Mueller's snap for goal in the dying stages caught the breeze and then the woodwork, Pat Wearden was in top gear with a paddock in front of him late, but was denied possession by a Ted Lindon swat and the Bombers were ready for one last launch before Harry Boyd rose above the pack on the grandstand wing to clunk a special grab.

Moments make a match and this match had all of the moments.