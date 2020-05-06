Garry Jacobson doing his bit to help out

Garry Jacobson knows he is one of the lucky ones.

The Supercars Championship has found a way to push on through the coronavirus pandemic — in the form of the All Stars E-Series — and the Shepparton product is well aware that others in the community have not had that opportunity.

“I suppose I am one of the lucky ones in this situation,” Jacobson said.

“Certainly having a routine each day has been beneficial for me and I know a lot of people have lost that.”

It is why he is trying to help out where he can among the region, including with the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project — that supports young people in the community.

“I'm trying to put my hand up to help different programs in the community, Lighthouse one of them,” he said.

“Kids are having a tough time, the pressure to keep up with everything school-wise from home is really immense.

“Organisations and charities in Shepp which are trying to help with children are great.

“I really feel for the kids and I obviously feel for the adults as well who might have lost their jobs or are having to put themselves at risk in some cases to keep doing their jobs.

“I'm not going through anything like what other people are going through.”

Jacobson's association with the Lighthouse Project goes back a number of years, and he is hoping to ramp up his influence on some of the programs the organisation can deliver once the coronavirus pandemic is over — specifically by using his simulator to help disadvantaged children learn how to drive.

“I have a lot of connections with a lot of the kids in the Lighthouse Project, it's more than just a charity to me,” he said.

“I see so much potential in this region for kids to do great things, but some of them just need some help and support along the way.

“I've been working together with the Lighthouse Project for about six years or so now and it's a way to directly help a lot of kids.

“I remember teaching a lot of the kids how to drive a car on the simulator I'm using now.

“I'd really enjoy helping teach more kids how to drive on public roads in a safe environment.

“There might be a promising future there with the simulator, not just with kids that might want to learn how to race, but with kids who don't have access to lessons ahead of their L-plate and P-plate tests and things like that.

“I think there's a lot to look forward to.”