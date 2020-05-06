Rochester confirm football leadership positions

Rochester Football Netball Club has named Nathan Marrone captain of the senior football side for this year.

Marrone continues on in the role after an impressive last season, where he consistently attracted plaudits from former coach James Flaherty and teammates.

In a Facebook post, the club confirmed roles across three football sides had been filled.

“Nathan Marrone will be again leading the seniors,” the post said.

“There will be no vice captains. He will be assisted by a leadership group of Mitch Bright, James Gledhill, Nick O’Connor, Will Hamilton and Nathan McCarty.

“This group were all nominated by the players. (It's) great to see Will joining the group this season.

“The reserves will be led by two of the most popular guys at the club in Xavier Hooppell and Kane Moroney. Both have senior experience and lead by example on the field.

“The under 18s chose their captains with Harry Ward and Angus Martin to be co-captains.

“Both have displayed great leadership qualities in the pre-season.”

