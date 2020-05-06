Sport

Rochester confirm football leadership positions

By Shepparton News

In charge: Nathan Marrone will lead the Tigers once again this year.

1 of 1

Rochester Football Netball Club has named Nathan Marrone captain of the senior football side for this year.

Marrone continues on in the role after an impressive last season, where he consistently attracted plaudits from former coach James Flaherty and teammates.

In a Facebook post, the club confirmed roles across three football sides had been filled.

“Nathan Marrone will be again leading the seniors,” the post said.

“There will be no vice captains. He will be assisted by a leadership group of Mitch Bright, James Gledhill, Nick O’Connor, Will Hamilton and Nathan McCarty.

“This group were all nominated by the players. (It's) great to see Will joining the group this season.

“The reserves will be led by two of the most popular guys at the club in Xavier Hooppell and Kane Moroney. Both have senior experience and lead by example on the field.

“The under 18s chose their captains with Harry Ward and Angus Martin to be co-captains.

“Both have displayed great leadership qualities in the pre-season.”

More footy news

AFL Commission stands by local competitions

Best Battles: Round 4

Latest articles

Soccer

No break for Matildas for five years: Kerr

Sam Kerr says the Olympics postponement means rather than having a break in 2021, the Matildas are set to face four consecutive years of major tournaments.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide United yet to hunt for new coach

Adelaide United football director Bruce Djite has received plenty of early interest from potential candidates to become the next coach of the A-League club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sevilla boss let me go drinking: Nasri

Former France soccer international Samir Nasri has told fans of his extraordinary relationship with his then manager at Sevilla who allowed him to go drinking.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

League heads update season planning

Football and netball league bosses across the region remain in the dark regarding when their seasons will start as they patiently wait for the Victorian Government to ease its coronavirus-related restrictions. With a state of emergency enforced...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Best Battles - GVL edition five

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL contests

Echuca United appeared to be Nathalia’s biggest challenger throughout the season, but instead was handed a straight sets elimination by a determined Congupn

Shepparton News