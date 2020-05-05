Payney’s Punt | Warrnambool Cup preview

Welcome to Payney's Punt's preview of the second day of the famous Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.

The opening day of the carnival was the return of Payney's Punt after a hiatus and it was a happy day at home for the team.

Although we missed out in the feature Grand Annual Steeplechase, with Gold Medals finishing second, a superb run from Getting Leggie in the Brierly Steeplechase made up for it.

Looking at today's conditions, the track is expected to be rated a Soft 6 and will pull up fine after yesterday's eight-race card.

Nine races greet us today, with the feature Warrnambool Cup coming in race eight.

As always, good luck to those searching for winners and, if you are having a dip into the pocket, please gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 12 pm — 2yo Handicap (1100 m)

A tough race to navigate with little race form to go off. Four runners are making their debut and with no trials, leaves bloodlines as the only guide. Watch the betting on Lindsay Park debutant Morning Parade (7), in Payney's Punt's short career, we have enjoyed the success of the stable's debut runners. In terms of experience, Six Shillings (1) claimed a strong victory on debut at this track/distance on soft ground, before a disappointing run at Flemington last start at 1400 m. Taylor's Dream (8) just missed out last start at Bendigo and will benefit from the experience, should improve here.

Top tip: Morning Parade or each way play on Six Shillings

Race 2. 12.30 pm — BM70 Handicap (1200 m)

Expect this to be fought out between leading contenders Forbid Me Not (4) and Street Tough (7). The latter has built a strong CV with four wins from 12 attempts, three of those coming on soft ground, yet has not broken through at this distance. Meanwhile, Symon Wilde-trained Forbid Me Not has two wins and five seconds over this journey. Tremendous record at the Bool (5:2-1-0) and will put in a solid performance.

Top tip: Forbid Me Not

Race 3. 1 pm — 2yo Fillies (1000 m)

Much like the first, we have little confidence with the running hopefuls due to four debutantes and a combined experience of nine races from the rest. But here at Payney's Punt we don't shy away from a test. Expect Night of Delight (6) — who placed at her only start — to lead them out with Chrome Angel (2) close behind. Chrome Angel won on debut on a soft 6 and followed that effort up with a poor effort in good company at Caulfield. It would be rude of me not to mention that whenever in doubt at the ‘Bool, back the local trainers. In that case, watch the betting on Queen Zyrah (8), has same sire as the talented Written By.

Top tip: Chrome Angel

Race 4. 1.35 pm — BM70 Handicap (1400 m)

Another difficult race to cast an eye over, with a number of runners capable of giving this a real shake. The favourite, Wheal Grace (11) won at Geelong easily over 1412 m on a soft track and has less weight here. Expect this mare to lead, is undefeated on soft going and must be respected. Top-weighted runner Salorsci (1) registered a strong run at Geelong last start, finishing second at wide odds. Is third-up here and has won at this stage of his preparation before. If value is your style, Fly For Yulong (4) has drawn the rails and will be able to find a clear way to the front. Has not won in years and struggled first up, but can perform well second-up.

Top tip: Salorsci

Race 5. 2.10 pm — 3yo BM70 Handicap (1400 m)

Expect a good tempo to be set in this three-year-old handicap race, with in-form runner Whittington Stone (5) set to find the lead from barrier two. Expect a strong performance from the gelding, who has back-to-back wins over this distance and on soft ground. Another lightly-raced hopeful is Golden George (1), who finds leading jockey Craig Williams in the saddle. Has two wins and two placings from five attempts and is a last start winner. Leaning towards Sophia's Choice (3) to get the job done, despite failing to win as favourite on soft ground last start. Has been tremendous with three placings this preparation and needs luck today.

Top tip: Sophia's Choice

Race 6. 2.45 pm — BM70 Handicap (1700 m)

Looks like the market has narrowed it down to two favourites in Jenkins (9) and Flag Edition (15). Jenkins chased hard earlier last month to finish a close fourth, has fired third-up before and will be hitting the line hard. Flag Edition won last start over 1600 m on soft ground, but has to overcome a wide barrier. Landed on the Wilde-trained Skyway Star (11) as the best hopeful. Finally draws a good barrier after a string of car park slots and has terrific second-up record with three runner-up finishes. Unsure of first-up runner Pour Vous (2), who has received interest, however, is yet to fire at the start of its preparation.

Top tip: Skyway Star

Race 7. 3.20 pm — Wangoom Handicap (1200 m)

Expect a fast tempo in the Listed Wangoom, with multiple runners gunning for the lead. Good field to analyse, with Order of Command (1) the one to beat here. the Danny O'Brien-trained gelding won first-up a few weeks ago on soft ground, flying home in the last 200 m. Has won three times when racing second-up and is hard to go past. Reykjavik (2) just missed out to Order of Command last start and meets him 2 kg better this time around. Won at Flemington when second-up in a Group Three last spring. Solid claims. We have a bit of love for blackbooker Inn Keeper (1) who has drawn the inside. Great on soft with four wins from seven attempts and has won twice second-up. Can get him to place at great odds.

Top tip: Inn Keeper to place

Race 8. 3.55 pm — Warrnambool Cup (2350 m)

Looks like it will bea fantastic edition of the Warrnambool Cup, with a plethora of winning hopefuls going at it. We have narrowed it down to four runners, with Inverloch (1), Sin to Win (6) and Mirimar (7) the three top chances. Mirimar faded to 10th last start over 2600 m, eight lengths behind runner-up Sin to Win. But before that, had three-straight placings and won over 2400 m in front of Inverloch on a heavy 9. Inverloch won a Group Three last start on soft ground. Too Close The Sun (8) has built a good record, with six victories and five placings from 12 attempts. Remarkably has three wins from past four starts and has a perfect record on soft tracks. Only query is the rise in class.

Top tip: Mirimar

Race 9. 4.30 pm — BM78 Handicap (2350 m)

The end of the carnival is upon us and outside of the two favourites, a couple of value runners can cause an upset. Clementina (8) enters with strong form and has found the money here. The favourite won last start over 2100 m on soft ground and has Damien Oliver in the saddle. Daniel Bowman's Nashville Sound (12) has been there abouts in his past two runs, after finishing runner-up first up. Has a 5:3-1-1 record on soft going which ticks the boxes. As always, we like a bit of value in the last and Glorious Sinndar (3) is looks like he should run well. Has won three from five attempts at this journey and has five wins on soft ground. Craig Williams should be able to nestle the gelding midfield from barrier three.

Top tip: Glorious Sinndar

Best of the day

When: Today

Where: Warrnambool

Race 6. Skyway Star (11)