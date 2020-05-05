Possible VFL restructure to affect local footballers

District footballers looking to try their hand at the state league level could form part of a new-look VFL competition next season as the AFL looks to ensure the long-term sustainability of the game's second-tier.

AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey reported Monday an idea proposed by the AFL's talent pathways committee would have reserves sides from Sydney, Greater Western Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast join the VFL clubs for an "eastern seaboard second-tier" league.

But any proposed changes would have to take place after this season, with many VFL club figures questioning the viability of this year's campaign.

Sandringham secretary Dennis Galimberti told the Herald Sun his club could not take part this season if crowds were not allowed at games unless players agreed to play for free, or AFL funding covered clubs’ losses.

“Unless the players agree to not receive payment, we couldn’t participate, because there would be no matching income to cover the expenditure,” Galimberti said.

“Our club would be against it (starting the season) unless the players agree to forego their payments or the AFL was prepared to pay for it. Because at the end of the day someone is going to have to pay for the cost of the players, the umpires, the security to keep spectators out . . . there would have to be money coming from somewhere to cover the fixed costs . . . and it’s not obvious where it’s going to come from.”

More than 20 district products were expected to be affiliated with a VFL club this season, with many expected to return to play for primarily Goulburn Valley League clubs should the state league season be axed.

Reports have indicated a VFL season this year may not include all AFL reserves sides, with just standalone and AFL-affiliated clubs (Box Hill, Sandringham and Casey) to take part.