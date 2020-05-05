Instant Replay: 2008 Brazilian F1 GP

If you're not a fan of motorsport, please give the 2008 Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix a watch — there haven't been many more dramatic sporting events.

The final race of an epic season, this marked global superstar and now six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's inaugural coronation as F1's king — but his path to the crown was far from straightforward on a rainy day in Sao Paulo.

Hamilton, 23 at the time and in just his second season in F1, hit the final race of the season with a simple equation — finish fifth or better and he would become the youngest champion in history.

If he couldn't manage that, hometown hero Felipe Massa could pinch the title by winning the race, starting the round seven points behind Hamilton after his own tremendous season.

While the drama of F1 today has been stifled somewhat by Mercedes’ dominance — that manufacturer has won the past five championships — this was the culmination of an epic title fight where each driver wanted nothing more than to claim a maiden crown.

After a dramatic season of 18 races, of course it went right down to the final lap.

Overall thoughts?

It's hard to sum this one up succinctly — search "2008 Brazilian Grand Prix" on YouTube and you can watch the whole thing.

Massa started the race from pole, while Hamilton started fourth, but even if the Brazilian won the race, all Hamilton needed was fifth.

Everything dramatic that could happen did; sweeping rain delayed the start and prompted frantic tyre changes, and a crash at the race's first corner meant the safety car was deployed.

The only constant throughout a treacherous race was elite, precision driving from Massa, who without missing a beat effectively led the race from start to finish.

But that was only half the story, with Hamilton's progress always far less certain.

The Brit was shuffled down to seventh in the race's opening laps as drivers swapped from wet to dry tyres, and after he began to find top gear, needed an audacious, risky move to get past Giancarlo Fisichella on lap 18 to get back into his required fifth.

He claimed fourth after future world champion Sebastian Vettel pitted, and for some time, things looked almost perfect for Hamilton — with as few as eight laps to race, he had space either side of him and seemingly no chance of slipping up and dropping the title.

But the sporting gods always have something in store; whispers of rain circulated and it began to fall, gently at first, but soon to a point where drivers would not be able to maintain race pace on dry tyres.

After fitting wets with a mere five laps to go, Hamilton was unbelievably walking a tightrope, positioned fifth and unable to drop a position without dropping the title.

But disaster struck with two laps to go as Hamilton ran wide and let Vettel through for fifth — the Brit had just more than a lap to pass any car in front of him and take the championship.

All hope looked lost as Vettel sped away, but with three corners to go on the final lap, Hamilton found a miracle.

Toyota driver Timo Glock, who had not swapped to wet tyres, had no grip and was barely moving — from nowhere, Hamilton was able to swoop past, take fifth position, and the most dramatic world championship you will ever see.

Best moments?

Forget the 71 laps of this epic — the race was essentially an eight-lap dash once the last shower hit.

The specific moment that intensified the drama astronomically was Hamilton running wide with two laps to race and dropping to sixth, and the realisation that the golden boy's title hopes were up in smoke.

He could not get anywhere near Vettel to try and overtake him for fifth, but when all seemed truly lost, Glock — out of nowhere — just flashes into picture and Hamilton scoots on by.

The commentators’ confusion as to what had happened actually enhanced the moment, giving it a serious shock factor sporting events rarely find.

What aged well?

The title race itself was an epic — just four of the following 11 championships would go down to the last round, and none would be decided on the final lap.

Hamilton's career went from strength to strength afterwards winning the 2014, 15, 17, 18 and 19 championships, so Massa's legacy has probably aged pretty well from this race — he was only denied a title by one of the all-time greats.

What aged badly?

Tough, tough look for the entire Ferrari crew, which was jumping around and carrying on like it had won the title before realising Hamilton had snuck through on the final lap.

The split second when the team — and Massa's father — realised they'd gone a bit early with the celebrations is one of the most brutal things imaginable, as they rush to double-check the official results with looks of horror on their faces.

If you thought losing an F1 world championship on the final corner was brutal, just add in the complete embarrassment of having your early and incorrect celebrations broadcast to the globe.

Never forget?

Glock, whose biggest crime in the race was his team's risky decision to chance dry tyres through the last few laps to try and jump a few positions, even received death threats for his minor role in this narrative.

Brazilian fans (supporting Massa) and Italian fans (supporting Ferrari) accused Glock of deliberately letting Hamilton through so he would win the title.

A quick look at the on-board footage of Glock's final lap would tell you that is laughable as he could barely keep the car on the track such was the lack of grip, but that did not stop him copping some pretty poor abuse.

“We even had letters come in to my family, to my dad and mom's house about how I had done this and how people should shoot me, I shouldn't be in the sport anymore. I could not believe how bad people could be. It was pretty extreme,” Glock said reflecting on the event some time later.

If anyone doubts how hard it would be to drive an F1 car with dry tyres on a wet track, fire up video game F1 2015 (I am extremely good at this game) and see how hard it is to keep the car pointing forward.