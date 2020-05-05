Bowls news across the region - refurbishments, rankings and reactions

Shepparton Park bowlers will have even more reason to flock back to the club post-coronavirus — although arms across the region will take no twisting after potentially months of isolation.

The club's carpet green has gone under the knife in the past few weeks as part of a refurbishment.

The old carpet was removed and will be replaced, while the underlay will be reused.

Some areas of the green have been repaired, where the sand to crushed rock ratio was not correct, while the entire surface has been leveled once more.

The new carpet is expected next week.

● Division one weekend pennant bowler rankings have continued to be posted on the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division website following team surveys.

Kyabram anointed Greg Shilling as its top current player, with Glenn Fields and Rob George filling out the podium.

Paul McInnes, Rob Sceney, Mal Williams, Phil Denham, Chris Preddy, Noel Reddrop and Graeme King were the others in the top 10.

East Shepparton's best bowler — as voted by the club — is Daniel Nichols.

Ash Lawlor, Geoff Franze, Shane McIntosh and Mac Trewren make up the rest of the top five.

Stacey Collier, Connor Trewren, Doug Maconachie, Paul Trewren and Peter Nichols were also among the best bowlers at the club.

● Murray Bowls Division is encouraging its members to put their hands up for administration duties in Central Goulburn Murray Bowls Region to ensure strong representation once Bowls Victoria changes come into effect.

“We are calling for expressions of interest from people who may be able to help us to go forward,” MBD secretary Andrew Rushby told the Southern Riverina News.

“Members will be needed on the new CGM region board and its various committees.

“We realise this will be difficult at the moment, but please try to chase up with your respective members and/or committees.

“Bowls Victoria is requesting feedback from our region.

“Murray division therefore needs feedback from all clubs . . . so that our representatives can present our views to Bowls Victoria through our CGM executive.”

Finley RSC Bowls Club secretary Karen Peacock felt a wide variety of views was necessary.

“Some members have already put forward ideas, but others might have something different to say, or see ways to improve the transition,” Peacock said.

“Contact your club’s administration if you have any suggestions to make sure our clubs remain unaffected.”

The GVBD is still awaiting feedback from all of its clubs on the looming BV changes, which include removing the divisions themselves to reduce administration and volunteer workloads.

