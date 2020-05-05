Family brings Taylor Beard back to Echuca

Family is one of the biggest drivers for Taylor Beard.

And that’s why he has returned to Echuca Cricket Club ahead of next season.

Beard rejoins the club after a four-year stint with Sandhurst in Bendigo District Cricket Association, which included a premiership in 2017-18.

He also won the club’s Noel Turner Memorial award for the third time this season.

“It’s nice to come back after testing myself at a higher standard,” Beard said.

“Being closer to my partner’s and my own family certainly played a big part in my decision.

“Having the opportunity to play in front of them on a regular basis is something I’m definitely looking forward to.

“Maybe down the track I can go and play for Sandhurst again because I know I still have plenty to offer at that level.”

BJ Moyle has joined Beard in returning to the club, as Echuca looks to make a move towards the top of the Goulburn Murray Cricket ladder next season.

“The club’s results haven’t been where they would like to be over the past few seasons,” Beard said.

“It would be a great step forward if we are able to push our A-grade team into a finals series.

“But I would be lying if I said I wasn’t dreaming of a premiership, but there is still a lot of hard work ahead of us before we get there.”

In his previous stint with Echuca, Beard was one of the most feared batsmen in the competition.

But no innings stands out more than the one against Moama in 2016, when he scored a double hundred.

He had originally planned to leave the match at the tea break for a wedding, but when he was on 187 Beard knew he had to have a go at the milestone.

‘‘It’s a bit surreal really,’’ Beard said at the time.

‘‘It felt good after coming close earlier in the year (Beard had scores of 99 and 96), I never thought I’d make that much in the one hit.

‘‘Mum was watching, and we were both going to the wedding, so I had to check with her first.

‘‘She said ‘you’re staying’ so I went back out and got the double.’’

