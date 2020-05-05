Sport

Opportunity to rise through ranks

By Tyler Maher

1 of 1

A coaching duo will take charge of Tallygaroopna’s A-grade side this campaign.

Fiona Down will share duties with Georgie Sidebottom, who is returning to the caper after an extended break.

“I have coached there previously but have had about six years off since I last coached,” Sidebottom said.

“I was keen to get back into coaching, it’s an area I really enjoy.”

The Redlegs will look a little different on the court as well this season, with Tahla Sidebottom, Lisa Hueston and Hayley McDonald not expected to line-up.

But after securing three of the four open-age netball flags on offer in the Kyabram District League last season, the Redlegs are confident they can promote from within the club.

“We had trials in December, everyone is really enjoying pre-season and we’ve had a good turn out,” Sidebottom said.

“We tend to retain a lot of players at the club, people enjoy it and it’s a really great place to be.

“Hopefully we can be successful again.

“We have a lot of depth throughout the club with the success of other grades, there’s going to be lots of opportunities to bring players up through the grades and give them a go at a higher level.”

COACHES: FIONA DOWN AND GEORGIE SIDEBOTTOM 2019 FINISH: FOURTH (14-4)

Latest articles

World

Trump OK if Aust wins virus vaccine race

US President Donald Trump has talked up the way Australian and US scientists are working together to come up with a coronavirus vaccine.

AAP Newswire
World

Leaders pledge billions for virus vaccine

A video summit of world leaders has raised $A12.6 billion to go towards research to find a coronavirus vaccine, new treatments for the disease and better tests.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to recommend sweeping workplace changes

Staggered employee arrival and departure times and handwashing at entry and exit points are reportedly among the British government’s recommendations for work.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

League heads update season planning

Football and netball league bosses across the region remain in the dark regarding when their seasons will start as they patiently wait for the Victorian Government to ease its coronavirus-related restrictions. With a state of emergency enforced...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Shepparton strongman perseveres

For Shepparton strongman Jordan Osborne, finding ways to maintain his herculean strength without a gym hasn’t been easy. In a sport that relies on daily training with specific equipment, Osborne is as good as a tradie without tools, or...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Sport

Best Battles - GVL edition five

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance

Shepparton News