Opportunity to rise through ranks

A coaching duo will take charge of Tallygaroopna’s A-grade side this campaign.

Fiona Down will share duties with Georgie Sidebottom, who is returning to the caper after an extended break.

“I have coached there previously but have had about six years off since I last coached,” Sidebottom said.

“I was keen to get back into coaching, it’s an area I really enjoy.”

The Redlegs will look a little different on the court as well this season, with Tahla Sidebottom, Lisa Hueston and Hayley McDonald not expected to line-up.

But after securing three of the four open-age netball flags on offer in the Kyabram District League last season, the Redlegs are confident they can promote from within the club.

“We had trials in December, everyone is really enjoying pre-season and we’ve had a good turn out,” Sidebottom said.

“We tend to retain a lot of players at the club, people enjoy it and it’s a really great place to be.

“Hopefully we can be successful again.

“We have a lot of depth throughout the club with the success of other grades, there’s going to be lots of opportunities to bring players up through the grades and give them a go at a higher level.”

COACHES: FIONA DOWN AND GEORGIE SIDEBOTTOM 2019 FINISH: FOURTH (14-4)