Payney’s Punt | May Racing Carnival | Day one preview

After a few weeks of isolation at home, Payney's Punt is back for another edition.

What better way to welcome this mug punter back into your homes than with the May Racing Carnival.

Warrnambool — or commonly known as the ‘'Bool” — is the home of jumps racing in Victoria and hosts the Grand Annual Steeplechase, the feature race of the carnival.

As a south-west export, the May Racing Carnival is electric for everybody and despite the crowds unable to be there this year, it will still be a cracking two days of racing.

Looking at today's conditions, the track is expected to be rated a Soft 6 or 7 after recent heavy rainfall, but it should stay dry despite overcast conditions.

As always, good luck to those searching for winners and if you are having a dip into the pocket, please gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 11.45 am — Maiden Hurdle (3200 m)

Not a great deal of class in the first, with multiple debutants in the mix, which has led us to zero in on one of the more experienced horses in So Belafonte (9). The Dan O'Sullivan-trained gelding placed in a jumps race on soft ground at this track in March, finishing a distant third to Diamond Star Halo. So Belafonte looks to enjoy the sting out of the ground and will be nestled up among the pace setters.

Top tip: So Belafonte

Race 2. 12.25 pm — Maiden Hurdle (3200 m)

Looks to be another wide open race in the second maiden hurdle of the day with a couple of strong types here. Landed with Cheners (2), who comes into this race off the back of a second at Pakenham. Should have won that day, but a late charge from Riding High literally stole victory from the seven-year-old. Although his form was ordinary before his last start, I'm happy to go off that recent form. Has three placings from eight jumps races and has value on the market. Backmarker Longclaw (5) has a solid second-up record, handles the soft ground well and has had five jumps trials, all on wet footing. Look for a strong showing.

Top tip: Cheners

Race 3. 1.05 pm — Maiden Hurdle (3200 m)

In the last maiden hurdle it looks to again be Sir Isaac Newton's (6) race to lose. The Maher and Eustace-trained gelding was a short odds favourite to win last start, but failed, running third, and will again be the one to beat. That was his first jumps start and will benefit from the run. Has a good track record on soft and gets plenty of chances with the inside barrier. Another that punters are looking for is Inayforhay (3), which is making his hurdle debut. No query about this stayer handling the distance, more so whether he can get it right over the hurdles.

Top tip: Sir Isaac Newton

Race 4. 1.45 pm — Champion Novice hurdle (3200 m)

Hard to split this small field, with some promising types fighting it out. Diamond Star Halo (5) will take plenty of beating. Trained by Waterhouse and Bott, this mare has two wins from six attempts this preparation. Forgive last run and look back to consecutive wins on soft ground over the jumps. Decided to go with Riding High (6) here though. If you get a chance, watch Riding High's last start, where he flies home to snatch victory on a Soft 5 over 3200 m. Champion jumps jockey Steve Pateman gets the seat and I expect Riding High to make it four wins from eight attempts this campaign.

Top tip: Riding High

Race 5. 2.25 pm — BM120 Steeplechase (3450 m)

In the first steeplechase of the day a maiden jumps runner is leading the market, with Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde's Georgethefifth (10) at short odds. Don't let his maiden jumps status fool you, the locally-trained stayer had a string of six consecutive placings, before fading at Stawell last start. Speedy Jax (3) commands plenty of respect, having the most hurdle wins of any other horse in the race. Recent form is the only query.

Top tip: Goergethefifth

Race 6. 3.05 pm — Brierly Steeplechase (3450 m)

Normally held two days prior to the Grand Annual, the Brierly Steeplechase has been placed before the famous race this year. Leading contenders Slowpoke Rodriguez (2), Euroman (4) and The Dominator (8) are well backed, with The Dominator just missing out last start as favourite to Euroman. Putting our faith in outside hope Getting Leggie (9). Placed at long odds over 3500 m last start and recently trialled well alongside premier steeplechasers Gold Medals and Zed Em, finishing second. Could rain on the parade.

Top tip: Getting Leggie

Race 7. 3.45 pm — Grand Annual Steeplechase (5500 m)

The feature race is shaping up to be a cracking instalment, with plenty of question marks over the runners. Once again it's set to be a battle between last year's winner Zed Em (1) and 2018 winner Gold Medals (2). Zed Em was a let down last start, but is a genuine star of the jumps scene with 13 wins from 21 attempts. And you have got to respect Gold Medals, despite his ordinary run of form. This is the locally-trained jumper's grand final and Symon Wilde will make sure he is sound for today's race. However, emerging star Ablaze (5) has taken favouritism from the two previous winners. Comes in with three-straight wins, including the Jericho Cup over 4600 m in December and will hold out to the end. Odds are too short for our liking. Stablemate Bit Of A Lad (3) is value and won the Brierly last year, loves this track and soft ground.

Top tip: Gold Medals

Race 8. 4.30 pm — Galleywood Hurdle (3200 m)

Cracking race to end the day with emerging hurdler Runaway (7) putting his undefeated jumps record on the line. Ancient King (1) claimed a stellar win last start, in what was his first jumps start in two years. Has six wins and four placings from 13 starts over the jumps and is the one to beat. The added weight from his last start is the only concern.

Top tip: Ancient King

