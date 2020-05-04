Cuts to cricket will affect regional centres

Cuts to Cricket Victoria's workforce due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will have a flow-on effect to the regional landscape of the sport.

The changes to the organisation's structure — that were announced last week and are expected to take effect by the middle of the month — will force a rethink on how programs and pathways are delivered and managed at almost every level across the state.

The Leader reported at the weekend that about 60 jobs would be lost, with just 12 of the 45 region manager and development officer positions across the state remaining after the cuts.

It is also likely that the state under-14 and under-18 championships in the Youth Premier League will be ceased, along with the under-15 and under-17 national carnivals.

District competitions Cricket Shepparton, Goulburn Murray Cricket, Murray Valley Cricket Association and Seymour District Cricket Association are all part of the Northern Rivers region — which also includes the Bendigo, Emu Valley, Upper Loddon and Northern United cricket associations.

CV elaborated on the decisons when announcing the restructure.

“Our people are the heart and soul of what makes Victorian cricket such a positive force for good in the community and it’s with real sadness that we have had to make these decisions,” CV chief executive Andrew Ingleton said.

“We are not immune to the impacts of coronavirus. It has already disrupted the conclusion of the 2019-20 cricket season and is likely to continue to impact our ability to deliver cricket at community level. In addition, there are a range of potential future commercial and financial risks to Victorian cricket that we need to have contingencies for.

“Faced with a projected funding cut from Cricket Australia and the need to source principal sponsors for our BBL teams in what is a challenging economic environment, it is clear we need to take appropriate action to mitigate these risks.

“One thing this time in isolation has taught us is that there are different means to communicating, collaborating and engaging with each other, our members and our partners. Our team will continue to find ways to be innovative and efficient in this new world.

“Cricket will come through this period and we will be well positioned to put our energy into supporting the whole Victorian cricket community in responding to the public health measures and financial challenges that coronavirus has delivered.”

On a national level, Cricket Australia has also been forced to stand down most of its employees.

With a cloud now hanging over the pathways to the highest level it could be a case of going back to the future for cricket in terms of talent identification and nurturing, with national men's head coach Justin Langer giving his thoughts on ABC Grandstand last week.

“It wasn’t that long ago that we prided ourselves on having an amazing club cricket system that fed into state domestic cricket, which fed into the best of the best playing for Australia,” Langer said.

“I see it as an amazing opportunity. I can see it actually going back that way.

“More emphasis back on club cricket, more emphasis on state cricket then get the best of the best in Australia. That would be my vision for the next five years.”