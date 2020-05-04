Shepparton product reflects on successful debut AFLW season

A stellar and memorable debut season in the AFLW is reward for hours of hard work Shepparton product Grace Egan says.

The Carlton midfielder, who turned heads with her poise and attack at the contest this season, enjoyed a successful first-year at the top-level.

From a NAB AFLW Rising Star nomination to taking out Carlton's best first-year player award, the tough on-baller reaped reward for effort.

After missing out in her draft year, Egan worked tirelessly in the VFLW with Richmond to earn a spot at the elite level, which eventually came last year when Carlton pounced on the promising talent.

“Looking back on the season, it's just nice to get reward for all the hard work I've put in,” Egan, 19, said.

“And even this year, I spent a few hours in the car driving to training, it can be very taxing, but once you run out alongside your mates it definitely makes it worthwhile.

Egan's determination and persistence paid off in round three, when she was awarded the AFLW Rising Star nomination after a classy performance against Adelaide.

The Shepparton Bears product starred against the reigning premier, with 18 disposals, six marks and four tackles.

Egan's confidence continued to grow in leaps and bounds following that performance, as the footballer dubbed ‘'Greg” by her teammates took out the best first-year player award and finished fourth in the club's best-and-fairest.

“I was quite shocked really, I never expected going into the season to pick up a Rising Star nomination, let alone the club's best first-player award,” Egan said.

Being shocked became quite an occurrence for Egan this year.

Like the rest of her AFLW family, unfortunately the first-year Blue had her sublime campaign cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the finals were brought forward, the governing body decided to end the season abruptly following Carlton's semi-final victory against Brisbane Lions.

“I found out about 10 minutes after I left the ground, one of my teammates sent a screenshot of a tweet which said the season was called off,” Egan said.

“Even after they trimmed the season and everything that was going on, it was still a major shock to all of us.”

The social distancing rules in place meant that Egan's first post-season with the Blues looked a bit different to what was originally envisaged.

There was no Mad Monday celebration and Carlton's presentation night was hosted over the video call-conferencing app Zoom.

“I was back home in Shepparton with my family and I actually missed the announcement (best first-year player),” she said with a laugh.

“It was a nice surprise though, I'm surrounded by such high quality players that were also deserving of the award.”

Weeks on since that memorable individual moment, the hard work has continued during lockdown.

Egan and her teammate Madison Prespakis, the recent AFLW best-and-fairest winner, have been working through fitness programs together.

“I am still training, myself and Maddy have been running through a few programs that the club have given us,” she said.

“I did try to have a week off when we went into isolation, but I just went insane, I needed to keep active.

“The hunger is well and truly there (to improve) and I can't wait for next season.”