Lochinvar Art too quick for Shepparton, heading for a spell

The weather and conditions were not conducive to fast times, but it didn’t prevent star Shepparton pacer Lochinvar Art from turning in a track record-shattering performance at Friday night’s Shepparton trots meeting.

The David Moran-trained and driven four-year-old skipped over the 1690 m trip in scorching 1:53.8 mile rate time which sliced 0.5 off the record of 1:53.8 set last month by the David Aiken-prepared Ideal Star.

Moran took the recent Chariots Of Fire winner to outside the pacesetter Jimmy Locke for the bell lap before surging to the front on the home turn to clear away from his rivals.

The David Aiken-trained and Josh Aiken-driven Leonidas again chased Lochinvar Art home to get within 11 m, while the previous track record-holder Ideal Star was a distant third.

“It’s really scary how well he is going at the moment God bless him,” Moran said in response to the record breaking run.