Lochinvar Art too quick for Shepparton, heading for a spell

Lochinvar Art too quick for Shepparton, heading for a spellBy Shepparton News
The weather and conditions were not conducive to fast times, but it didn’t prevent star Shepparton pacer Lochinvar Art from turning in a track record-shattering performance at Friday night’s Shepparton trots meeting.
The David Moran-trained and driven four-year-old skipped over the 1690 m trip in scorching 1:53.8 mile rate time which sliced 0.5 off the record of 1:53.8 set last month by the David Aiken-prepared Ideal Star.
Moran took the recent Chariots Of Fire winner to outside the pacesetter Jimmy Locke for the bell lap before surging to the front on the home turn to clear away from his rivals.
The David Aiken-trained and Josh Aiken-driven Leonidas again chased Lochinvar Art home to get within 11 m, while the previous track record-holder Ideal Star was a distant third.
“It’s really scary how well he is going at the moment God bless him,” Moran said in response to the record breaking run.
‘‘Given they generally haven’t been running any times on the track in the past couple of weeks it was a pretty good effort.’’
Lochinvar Art will be now be off the racing scene for a few months before preparing for his five-year-old season.
‘‘He’ll have a month in the spelling paddock and we will then start looking at the bigger races later this year including the Inter Dominion and Victoria Cup and the likes,’’ Moran said.
Lochinvar Art’s only loss in his past four starts was second in the $1 million Miracle Mile at Menangle on March 7 when he was a gallant second to Kingofswing.
Lochinvar Art’s 36 starts have now produced 17 wins and 16 placings and just on $670 000 in prizemoney.