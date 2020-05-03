Best Battles - MFL contests

BEST BATTLES

Best Battles is here again, with McPherson Media Group’s sports journalists taking a walk down memory lane once more.

MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Congupna v Echuca United

Semi-final, 2019 at Nathalia Recreation Reserve

Congupna 8.11 (59) d Echuca United 3.6 (24)

No-one saw this result coming.

Echuca United appeared to be Nathalia’s biggest challenger throughout the season, but instead was handed a straight sets elimination by a determined Congupna.

Lachlan Baldwin starred for The Road in a best afield display as Daniel Campbell and Jak Trewin both kicked two goals.

‘‘Finals are never easy, but when you’re facing a team that everyone thinks is going to play in the grand final, we knew it was going to be a tough game,’’ Congupna co-coach David Gee said.

‘‘It was great to see the boys get the win and that belief is really there, it probably wasn’t until three or four weeks ago that they really started to believe they could do some damage.”

Deniliquin v Tungamah

Round 18, 2019 at Jubilee Park

Tungamah 33.16 (214) d Deniliquin 10.10 (70)

These outfits have only met three times – with two of those affairs close contests – but this one was certainly the most memorable.

A massive 43.26 was scored for the match, but unfortunately for the Rams 33 of those majors belonged to the Bears.

Nick Lawless (seven goals), Kade Rowe, Jeremy O’Brien, Ben Beaton and Duane Haebich (all four) got right among the action as the home side ran riot, bringing up a century before half-time and finishing with 214 on the board to secure a maiden MFL finals spot.

Cobram v Rumbalara

Round 20, 2018 at Mercury Dve

Rumbalara 12.12 (84) lt Cobram 13.10 (88)

Luca Allen showed his nerves of steel to secure Cobram a double chance in 2018.

Tucked up against the boundary about 30 m from goal in the final minute of his side’s clash against Rumbalara, Allen and the Tigers needed a goal to finish third on the table – anything less would land them in sixth and in an elimination final.

The teenager delivered in spades, sending it straight through the big sticks.

“‘Luca went back and backed himself in, which was pretty brave for a 15-year-old,” Cobram coach Josh Noonan said.

“It went straight through the middle.”

Mulwala v Numurkah

Round five, 2015 at Lonsdale Reserve

Mulwala 8.9 (57) d Numurkah 7.6 (48)

On its way to topping the 2015 Murray league ladder, Mulwala ground out a nine-point win against a gallant Numurkah in round five.

The Lions got a genuine test throughout the low-scoring affair, but had enough to answer the questions asked of them and take the narrow win.

Big Chase Strawhorn kicked three for the Lions to lead the way, with Dylan and Sean Robinson putting on a clinic across the ground.

For the Blues, Lucas White and Dylan Sidebottom kicked two each, with Mitch Price and Ben Wellington leading the side well.

Nathalia v Katandra

Round 11, 2018 at Katandra Recreation Reserve

Katandra 5.5 (35) lt Nathalia 22.9 (141)

The first game these two sides thrashed out had Nathalia enjoy a big win against the Kats.

Katandra was fresh off relocating to Murray Football League and faced a tough test against one of, if not, the best football sides the competition has seen.

The Purples were made to work hard in the first half of the match, with Katandra’s Will Jeffery and Matt Riordan (two goals) leading the charge for the home side where the half-time margin was less than five straight kicks.

However, Nathalia broke the shackles of the gallant Kats in the second half.

Orchestrated by midfield jet Tom Nihill and forward maestro Brodie Ross, who booted seven majors, the Purples went on to record a comfortable 106-point victory.

Barooga v Moama

Round five, 2011 at Barooga Recreation Reserve

Barooga 12.12 (84) lt Moama 14.15 (99)

Coming off its 2010 premiership win, Moama was hunting its third win of the season, while Barooga was looking to set up its season.

The Hawks, guided by a seven-goal performance from former Richmond and St Kilda player Justin Plapp, were able to stay in the hunt against the reigning premier, leading by five-points at three-quarter time.

But Moama would kick four in the final quarter to get the win by 15 points.

James Gilligan and Luke Eldridge were keys in the victory for the Magpies.

Tongala v Finley

Round 17, 2017 at Tongala Recreation Reserve

Tongala 5.14 (44) lt Finley 9.12 (66)

Finley would only claim one victory in the 2017 season, and it would come in the second last round, at the expense of Tongala.

Nicholas Campbell and Lachlan Small kicked two goals each, while Lachlan Hawkins produced a best-on-ground performance to guide their team to a win.

Coach Rob Daniel couldn’t have been happier to finally get a victory.

‘‘It’s bloody awesome, the boys were sensational today,’’ Daniel said.

‘‘I knew we were building up to a win and I thought today would be the day and it was, which was good.”

Finley would claim the wooden spoon, but its one victory helped it avoid an unwanted record for the year.