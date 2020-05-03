Best Battles - KDL action

BEST BATTLES

Best Battles is here again, with McPherson Media Group’s sports journalists taking a walk down memory lane once more.

KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE

Murchison-Toolamba v Stanhope

Round 16, 2014 at Murchison Recreation Reserve

Murchsion 14.8 (92) lt Stanhope 14.14 (98)

As Stanhope’s Simon Harrison lined up for goal, confusion reigned around the ground.

The scoreboard showed the Lions were ahead by one-point, but the game was level.

It didn’t faze Harrison either way as he went back and slotted the match-winning goal from 30 m out.

“There were a few guys thinking we had already won, but me and a few others went up to him and said, ‘just get a score and we’ll go from there’,’’ Stanhope playing coach Brenton Gray said.

‘‘A few of us are going to have heart attacks if we keep making it this close.”

Eric Edwards was a strong performer for the Lions, kicking four goals.

Ardmona v Merrigum

Round five, 2015 at Ardmona Recreation Reserve

Ardmona 6.9 (45) lt Merrigum 12.13 (85)

The most competitive clash between these sides came in 2015.

The Bush Cats led at quarter-time before the Bulldogs were able to stamp their authority, booting nine goals to two after the first change to claim a 40-point victory.

Josh Pell kicked four majors for the Bulldogs, with John Forbes and David Matthews starring.

Tom Durward was Ardmona’s best.

Shepparton East v Rushworth

Round four, 2019 at Rushworth Recreation Reserve

Rushworth 6.7 (43) lt Shepparton East 22.14 (146)

Shepparton East had a triple-figure win in its first Kyabram District League meeting with Rushworth last season.

The Eagles slotted home six big ones in the first quarter to get the game on their terms and kept up the pressure throughout, taking a 103-point win.

Anthony Tautala looked the absolute business, kicking eight goals in a starring display, while Jake Pfeiffer (four goals) and Jye Burgess (two) also got some scoring happening.

For the Tigers, James Martin kicked four of the side's six goals, with Hayden Gray and Brett Pateman also playing well.

Lancaster v Dookie United

Elimination final, 2018 at Merrigum Recreation Reserve

Dookie United 16.10 (106) d Lancaster 15.10 (100)

In 2018, the elimination final was the second ever match between these two sides and it was an absolute cracker.

Despite trailing at each break, Dookie United willed itself over the line in incredible fashion.

Lancaster broke away early and kicked five of the first six goals of the match to lead by four goals at quarter-time at Merrigum Recreation Reserve.

The Wombats continued their dominance in the second term to hold a 22-point margin at the main break.

But their stranglehold on the contest ended there, with Dookie United booting 11 of the next 17 goals and stormed home to win by six points.

The Thunder’s Wayne Pavitt slammed home six goals, as Luke Jackson and Brendan McMullan steered the comeback charge.

Lancaster’s damaging Chris Eddy was on fire that day and ended with five majors, while Drew Barrett was best afield for the losing side.

Tallygaroopna v Longwood

Round 8, 2014 at Tallygaroopna Recreation Reserve

Tallygaroopna 14.17 (101) d Longwood 11.10 (76)

Over the past decade, Tallygaroopna has held the upper hand over its fellow ‘Redlegs’ outfit Longwood.

There have been numerous blowouts in favour of Tally over the journey, however, in round eight of the 2014 season, Longwood gave them an almighty scare.

Despite the end margin showcasing a 25-point victory in favour of Tallygaroopna, it was a much closer affair, with Longwood leading at half-time and three-quarter time.

Longwood led by three points at the last break, until Tally ran away with five final-quarter goals.

Tyler Pedretti (two goals) and Tim Karolidis were the stars for the victors, while Shane Tipuamantmirri shone for Longwood to be best afield.

Longwood’s Matt Chilcott and Tally’s Sean Arnold each snagged three majors.

Violet Town v Girgarre

Round 11, 2013 at Girgarre Recreation Reserve

Girgarre 13.6 (84) drew Violet Town 11.18 (84)

In 2012, Violet Town was unstoppable en route to claiming the KDL flag, while Girgarre went through yet another lean year.

In the middle of 2013, the gap had completely closed between the two sides, as the round 11 battle ended in a draw.

Jade O’Dwyer kicked five goals and Ryan Jones kicked four for the Roos, stunning a Taygen Sage-led Violet Town by forcing the draw.

Violet Town would still play finals, but the result was a showing of just how far Violet Town had fallen from the year before.

Undera v Nagambie

Round 14, 2012 at Undera Recreation Reserve

Undera 9.6 (60) d Nagambie 7.11 (53)

The Lions and Lakers would meet on two other occasions in 2012, but their clash in round 14 was easily their best.

A shootout between key forwards Robert Rutley of Undera and Nagambie’s Luke Larsen would net three goals each.

Nagambie led for the first half, ahead by eight points at half-time.

But the Lions kicked seven goals to four in the second half to claim a seven-point win.

They would meet again later in the preliminary final, with Undera again getting the win and setting up a grand final date with Violet Town.