Best Battles - GVL edition five

BEST BATTLES

Best Battles is here again, with McPherson Media Group’s sports journalists taking a walk down memory lane once more.

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE

Rochester v Shepparton

Round eight, 2019 at Deakin Reserve

Shepparton 6.11 (47) lt Rochester 7.8 (50)

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance.

In the first seven rounds of the season, Tigers coach James Flaherty admitted his side had often struggled to cope under pressure.

But that all changed as his side held on for a thrilling three-point win.

‘‘A good side is never going to stop coming,’’ Flaherty said.

‘‘It was pleasing to see one of our weaknesses become a strength in a close game. We hope to see it only grow from here.’’

Rochester’s ability to win the contested ball battle proved pivotal with Liam Bartels making the most of limited opportunities kicking four goals.

It was also a special day for youngsters Callum Doyle and Tyler Walsh who played their first senior games for the Tigers.

Kyabram v Euroa

Round nine, 2017 at Memorial Oval

Euroa 9.12 (66) lt Kyabram 10.13 (73)

Despite not losing a game on its way to back-to-back premierships, Kyabram did survive several scares along the way.

Against Euroa, the Bombers trailed at every break before a three-goal-to-two final term edged them across the line.

Although, they were thankful for the home side’s inaccuracy during the final term as the Magpies kicked five behinds.

The win also marked 30 straight victories for the Bombers.

“We’re content at this stage of the season, but we know there is a long road ahead to get to where we want to be,” Kyabram coach Paul Newman said.

“We, more than anyone in the modern era of this competition, know what it’s like to lose grand finals, so we take nothing for granted.

“No-one in the team has ever spoken about the pressure of the undefeated run.

“We are all about putting ourselves in a position to compete for a premiership each season and then hopefully putting it together on the last game in September.”

Seymour v Tatura

Round 10, 2019 at Kings Park

Seymour 13.13 (91) d Tatura 13.12 (90)

It rarely gets better than this in the regular season.

After an arm-wrestle of a first term, Tatura kept the Lions scoreless in the second stanza to lead by 35 points at the main break.

Seymour came roaring back though, snatching a five-point advantage at the final change before the last quarter boiled down to a late free kick and goal after the siren to Ben Rigoni – who managed a similar feat only a fortnight later.

The Lions had to battle two yellow cards in the match, but Tatura’s packed injury ward eventually had it run out of legs.

“‘I felt for him as soon as the siren went and I saw his face, but good on him,” Seymour co-coach Jason Cole said of Rigoni’s feat.

“It’s a great opportunity, not many people get that in their career, and he owned it and when you kick them you’ve got that for life, it was a great effort by him.”

Shepparton United v Mansfield

Round 10, 2016 at Deakin Reserve

Shepparton United 9.16 (70) d Mansfield 6.12 (48)

In a truly forgettable game in 2016, Shepparton United ground out a 22-point win against Mansfield on a heavy Deakin Reserve deck.

Inaccuracy haunted both sides with a combined 15.28 for the day, but it was the Demons who excelled in the tough conditions for a win that kept them in the finals hunt at the time - although they would eventually finish 11th with just five wins for the year.

Jackson Starcevich kicked three goals in a dominant game, while other impressive United players included Ryan Butler, Shane Sali and Shane Neaves.

For the Eagles, a particularly young Patty Marks impressed with two goals, along with Luke Walsh and Ryan Bartlett.

Demons coach Marc Quarrell said the game had been pretty dire.

‘‘It wasn’t the prettiest game of footy you’ve ever seen, a bit of a slugfest and a grind, but eventually we got there,’’ Quarrell said.

‘‘It was a really even contribution from everyone, I thought we pretty much controlled the game for the four quarters, I was never concerned we were under too much pressure or a chance of losing.”

Benalla v Shepparton Swans

Grand final, 2014 at Deakin Reserve

Shepparton Swans 7.6 (48) d Benalla 5.15 (45)

The 2014 grand final will long be remembered as one of the most thrilling games in Goulburn Valley League history.

Although the match was not a high-scoring encounter – thanks to the swirling breeze that day – the romance surrounding the triumphant Shepparton Swans is what catapults this match to legendary status.

The Swans ended a 44-year premiership drought when they toppled that season’s previously undefeated outfit and minor premier Benalla by three points.

Looking back at the game, it was the one that got away for Benalla, with 20 scoring shots to 13 showcasing the Saints were close to achieving premiers and champions status.

Swans’ Tyson Sidebottom was awarded the Wilf Cox Medal for his brilliant role in the second quarter and midfielder Jamason Daniels ended up with the VCFL Medal.

Many will remember the heroics of Swans defenders Dan Lovick and Tom Preece, while Jake Pallpratt and Brook Martyn were the standouts for Benalla.

“We saw an opportunity instead of a challenge,” Swans coach Brett Warburton said.

“I don’t mean that as a disrespect to Benalla, but we saw an opportunity to write our names in history.

“It’s been 44 years since we last lifted the cup and that’s what we spoke about before the game.”

Echuca v Mooroopna

Preliminary final, 2011 at Deakin Reserve

Mooroopna 18.10 (118) d Echuca 13.14 (92)

While Shepparton United was the best side in the league in 2011, there was barely an inch between Echuca and Mooroopna throughout the season.

And when the two teams met on preliminary final day, two of the most talented sides in country football went head-to-head for a spot in the grand final.

Echuca, featuring Morrison medallists Kristian Height and Rhys Archard, future AFL National Draft pick seven Ollie Wines and current Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell, was no match for an Yze masterclass where Damien kicked five goals and Adem three.

Mooroopna coach Brad Campbell said he’d felt at half-time like his side was in trouble.

‘‘I actually thought at half-time, it was looking fairly similar to the week before against United (where we were overrun),’’ Campbell said.

‘‘The guys were battling a little bit, a few with heavy legs, but to the boys’ credit we came out strong after the break.’’

Murray Bombers coach Brett Henderson said it was a simple case of who produced the best football in the match.

“They were the better team on the day and that is what it is all about, being better on the day,” Henderson said.