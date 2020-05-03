Maher’s Musings - Ranking grand finals of the past decade

While stuck in the nervous 90s for an age, Maher's Musings missed the boat on the "Best of the Decade" content that graced media of all kinds at the start of the year.

But what better time than now to join in the fun?

Musings HQ will rank the best grand finals of the past decade in a number of competitions, starting with a two-part special on Goulburn Valley League football.

Of course, there may be some recency bias here, but in our due diligence we have consulted a myriad of locals to make sure we are not delivering any glaring mistakes.

Let us know if you think a decider has been unfairly relegated down the order, or if a grand final has been gifted a golden run down the inside towards the top of the list.

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE FOOTBALL GRAND FINALS 2010-2019 RANKED

10. Kyabram 12.15 (87) d Shepparton 4.8 (32), 2017

This was the classic case of a grand final pitting men against boys.

The Bears actually led at quarter time — restricting the Bombers to a solitary behind — but that was where the positives ended for the home side.

Kyabram booted 5.8 to 0.1 in the second stanza to blow Shepparton out of the water before powering to a 55-point victory — the side's 42nd in a row at that stage.

Electing to kick against the wind in the first quarter would have been fraught with danger for any other outfit, but Paul Newman simply plonked Lachie Smith in the way and let his gun do the rest.

Smith was rewarded with being allowed to remain at that end of the ground, finishing with three majors.

Sam Sheldon, Jordan Williams, Axel Childs and Jake Reeves were among the other superb performers for the Bombers.

For the Bears it was a lesson learned the hard way — one they certainly took on board.

9. Tatura 10.11 (71) d Seymour 5.13 (43), 2012

After winning its way through to the decider from sixth spot on the table, Seymour seemed to have spent all of its petrol tickets.

Tatura took control of the clash from the outset — kicking four goals to none in the first term — and the Lions were never able to bring it back within three goals in an eventual 28-point defeat.

Bulldogs coach Steve Daniel went out on a high against his old side, while Ryan Crawford, Linc Wellington and Paul Kirby were among Tatura's best soldiers in a scrappy affair.

It was Tatura's first flag since 2003, with Wellington and Kirby involved in that one as well.

8. Benalla 16.16 (112) d Kyabram 7.11 (53), 2015

Benalla was never going to let this one slip.

After being denied a breakthrough victory (which we'll touch on next week) the previous year, the Saints were dominant in securing a first flag since 1973 — and first GVL premiership since 1940.

Luke Morgan's charges beat Kyabram as well as searing heat, with Josh Mellington (six goals), Farran Priest (three), Sam Martyn, Josh Marchbank and Will Martiniello delivering the goods for their side as temperatures peaked at 32ºC.

The Bombers were kept goalless in the first and third terms of what was an eventual 59-point drubbing.

7. Kyabram 15.15 (105) d Shepparton United 7.12 (54), 2013

Do not let the final margin fool you — this grand final had plenty of ebbs and flows and was a fierce contest.

The Demons has seven behinds on the board to half-time — and only two majors once red time in the third stanza began — but four late goals had them come roaring back into the contest.

The Bombers managed to respond though, piling on eight final-term majors to blow the lead out from seven points at the last change to 51 at the final siren.

This triumph not only ended a 17-year drought for Kyabram — it served as the precursor to the dynasty that would follow.

Paul Newman booted five goals, while Tom Holman, Jason Morgan, Luke Morris and Liam Ogden joined him on the best players list.

6. Kyabram 10.14 (74) d Echuca 7.10 (52), 2019

Redemption was the order of the day for the Bombers when they returned to Deakin Reserve for a fifth grand final in a row — and seventh of the decade.

Following a heartbreaking loss in 2018 (another match clearly in part two of this list), Kyabram faced Echuca on the final day of the season.

While the Murray Bombers put up a fight, they were held at arm's length for much of the clash, booting a couple of consolation goals late to bring the margin back to 22 points at the final siren.

It meant three perfect seasons out of four for Paul Newman's charges, with Jake Reeves and Pat Wearden dominating proceedings.