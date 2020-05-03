Premiers will keep the pressure on

Stanhope may not prove untouchable this Kyabram District League season – but if the Lions have their way, they will remain unbeatable.

Losing the back-to-back best player in the competition as well as a defensive pillar would decimate most sides, but Kerrie Gray’s troops will be just as tough to overcome in their premiership defence as they were in last year’s perfectly brutal campaign – where their average winning margin was just shy of 50 goals.

“Chicky Barr has gone overseas and you’re never going to replace someone like her,” Gray said.

“Sam Gill is traveling also so we’ve lost our bookends, but it’s an exciting opportunity for some kids to come through.

“All the juniors are working really, really hard. The B-grade players are pushing a bit harder now as well with spots up for grabs.

“There’s some nice, friendly competition among the group and it really helps bring out the best in each other.”

A late start to the season meant a delayed pre-season for the Lions, with Gray looking to keep things interesting in a milestone year for the club.

“It feels like because we start so late this year with a bye in round one it’s just about trying to be organised and making sure that our pre-season is interesting,” she said.

“I think it’s a really exciting year at our club with our centenary, it brings a level of excitement in itself.

“I’ve been coaching for probably nearly 20 years now and you’ve just got to continue to reinvent yourself, keep learning, keep pushing the group to new areas and keep things fresh.

“If the playing group is excited, you’re in a good position already.”

COACH: KERRIE GRAY 2019 FINISH: PREMIER (18-0)