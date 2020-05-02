Rumbalara pushing for finals

After a 2019 season that promised the world but delivered an atlas, Rumbalara is out to turn things around.

Coming off a narrow preliminary final loss to eventual-premier Nathalia in 2018, Rumba looked poised for a premiership assault last season, but instead managed just five wins, missing finals and sliding down the ladder to tenth.

But with familiar faces back in the line-up – former premiership players Dylan Kerr and Ryan Hudson among them – and key forward Daniel Lewis added to lead the line, things are looking up.

Kane Atkinson, who will co-coach the side with Jason Traianidis, said the squad had been well and truly bolstered.

“The big aim was trying to get players back playing at the club, and a big part of recruiting was trying to get local guys,” Atkinson said.

“We had a lot in Melbourne last year and we were a bit too split for training. We’ve still got a few in Melbourne, but it has been a bit better.

“We had a lack of goalkicking power, and Daniel Lewis has played some quality footy over the years.

“He’s played at Mooroopna, played NTFL, and he’s captained Vic Country.

“He’s 36, but he’s still got a bit in him.”

The continued emergence of youngsters including Kian Wise, Kyal Atkinson and Jayk Papoulis will be worth keeping an eye on, Wise in particular catching the eye last season with 22 goals.

Atkinson expected a big bounce-back year from his troops.

“To play finals you need to aim for around 10 wins, and we want to be pushing for finals, after missing last year which was disappointing after making the prelim,” he said.

“We were still in games, but we lost maybe six games by less than two goals, but just couldn’t find a way to get over the line.”

Fast facts

COACH: KANE ATKINSON AND JASON TRAIANIDIS

MFL PREMIERSHIPS: 2014

2019 FINISH: 12TH (5-13)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: ASH MILLER

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: CLAYTON McCARTNEY (34)

GROUND: MERCURY DRIVE SPORTS COMPLEX

NICKNAME: RUMBA

IN: Dylan Kerr, Nathan Kerr (Deniliquin Rovers), Daniel Lewis (Rosebud), Anthony Walker (Tatura), Ryan Hudson.

OUT: Rex Taylor (Elmore).