Retaining and nurturing a focus

Shepparton East is looking forward to a stable campaign in the Kyabram District League after several years in a state of flux.

The Eagles notched up three leagues in as many seasons when they joined the KDL ranks last year, but are now in it for the long haul.

“It’s more about stability this season, we’re still feeling the effects of the league changes, so the big things are stability and consistency,” new coach Duane Hueston said.

“We had 16 thirds players eligible for seniors and they made the grand final last year, so retaining and (nurturing) them is a focus.

“Our expectations and our goals for this season are to be very competitive and to be pushing for finals, we know we’re coming from the bottom end of the ladder, but we know if we build and get the right things in place over the next two to three years then Shepp East can be a well-respected club in the Kyabram District League.”

With Hueston’s wife Erryn in charge of the Eagles’ netball ranks once more, the two arms of the club have never worked more closely together.

“There’s a good feeling around the club,” he said.

“We’ve really concentrated hard on joining the netball and football together, we’re doing lots of training together and developing a culture where people want to come and play here.

“We want to be a destination club.”

The Eagles have brought a number of familiar faces back into the football fold over summer – including the likes of Ryan Pfeiffer, Jamie Spencer and Cobey Aynsley – and have taken a hard-but-fair stance with the playing group.

“I am definitely looking forward to coaching, it’s been good so far, the playing group that we’ve got have all been very positive,” Hueston said.

“The major recruiting focus has been trying to bring previous players and families back to the club, that’s the approach we took.

“Our core group for the pre-season has been mostly senior footballers, which is great.

“At the start we did keep most of last year’s list, but some have been very hard to get a hold of or haven’t turned up at all.

“If you’re not someone who can reply to texts or calls then you’re not who we want for the direction this club is going in.

“It’s not how I was brought up or how I was brought up in footy clubs, so you have to move on at some point.”

Fast facts

COACH: DUANE HUESTON

2019 FINISH: 11TH (5-11)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JEROMY AYNSLEY

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: ANTHONY TAUTALA (29)

GROUND: CENTRAL PARK RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: EAGLES

IN: Jamie Spencer, Brandon Corish, Cobey Aynsley (Stanhope), Ryan Pfeiffer (Shepparton Swans), Angus Sutherland (Shepparton United)

OUT: Aidan Lloyd (Tallygaroopna)