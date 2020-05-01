Blues out to redeem themselves

A promising season was cut short in heart-breaking fashion for Numurkah last season, but the Blues are coming back for vengeance.

The Blues went 13-7 in the regular season and won through to the preliminary final with an upset win against powerful Echuca United, but fell agonisingly short of a grand final position, losing by a single point to Tongala after leading at three-quarter-time.

But with a pair of Strathmerton premiership players boosting the club’s depth, plus Goulburn Valley League premiership coach Sean Harrap on board to drop knowledge, the Blues should again be in the premiership conversation.

Jye Warren, who will co-coach the side with Harrap, said the former Shepparton gaffer had brought plenty to the role.

“He’s really brought a world of knowledge to the club, he’s tweaked things a bit and a fresh voice is great for the guys,” Warren said.

“I’ve been there for four years, Numurkah through and through, so they’re probably sick of hearing my voice and a bit over it.

“Sean’s brought fresh ideas, he’s won a flag with Shepparton and has a great resume, and a good rapport with the players.”

The Blues will be without runner-up best and fairest Michael Herlihy who has moved to Bendigo for work, while Tim Arnel and Ben Gunning will also not play, the former living in England while the latter has retired.

But Zach Wagner and Travis Down have returned to the club, bringing Strathmerton youngsters Trent Baker and Trent Craven with them to try their hand at Murray league football.

“That was where we found we struggled, depth. Every club has injuries and when you don’t have the players to step up you struggle as a whole,” Warren said.

“Trav kicked 51 goals including finals last season and that’s something we lacked, small forwards, our midfielders kicked all our goals.

“I reckon our goal for this year is to keep really honing in on our juniors – we were lucky enough to have four 17-year-olds play finals and two 15-year-olds play regularly throughout the year. We want to enjoy ourselves and have fun, but we want to play finals, we don’t shy away from that.”

Fast facts

CO-COACHES: JYE WARREN AND SEAN HARRAP

MFL PREMIERSHIPS: 1932, 1933, 1937, 1938, 1950, 1951, 1953, 1962, 1970, 1977, 1979, 1999, 2000

2019 FINISH: THIRD (13-7)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: BEAU MCKEOWN

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: MICHAEL HERLIHY

GROUND: NUMURKAH SHOWGROUNDS

NICKNAME: BLUES

IN: Trent Baker, Trent Craven, Travis Down, Zach Wagner (Strathmerton).

OUT: Tim Arnel (travel), Ben Gunning (retired), Michael Herlihy (South Bendigo).

NETBALL

COACH: RACHELLE MOON 2019 FINISH: 13th (2-16)

After a promising 2018, it is fair to say the wheels fell off the Numurkah netball train last season.

A mass exodus left the club with a particularly young A-grade squad that managed just two wins, a far cry from the previous year when they banked 14 wins and progressed to a preliminary final.

The Blues have appointed dairy farmer Rachelle Moon as A-grade coach, who brings coaching experience at Lockington-Bamawm United and senior playing experience from Tatura and Rochester to the role, replacing co-coaches Tracey Commadeur and Mary Morrison.

“I feel that Numurkah’s in a rebuild phase,” Moon said.

“Rosie Arnel is returning from injury, which is fantastic news for us and her.

“We’ll also have plenty of new faces around the club.”