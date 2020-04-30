Sport

Oddie - A quacking good time at Shepparton greyhounds

By Shepparton News

President speaking: Bill Dowling.

Duck!: Sportsbet posted this screenshot.

Well equipped: Barb Bullen.

Oddie — the sporting version at least — has been in isolation like the rest of you, but couldn't resist sharing a couple of things that popped up last week.

Duck, duck, no race

There were a couple of intruders on track at the Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club last week.

Only those essential to the running of races are allowed in the facility at the moment, but someone forgot to send the memo via the pond.

Two ducks made their way out onto the track just as the greyhounds were reaching the final metres of race 10 on Thursday night, with the event declared a no race.

Those who were on tearaway leader Whisky Hans would have hoped they did so with Sportsbet, as the betting company paid out on the number four dog anyway.

Mega interviews

Mooroopna Football Netball Club has found a unique way to interview some of its members during the current stage three lockdown.

President Bill Dowling paid Barb Bullen a visit last week, keeping his distance expertly by using a megaphone to chat to the club legend.

Oddie reckons it's a trend that might survive the pandemic — coaches across the region should always be equipped with extra decibel power just in case a spray is called for we say.

