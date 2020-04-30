2020 is officially start of a new era for Moama.

The off-season has seen major changes at the club, with Jodie Lake appointed as the new A grade coach, while several premiership players departed and replaced by members from rival clubs.

Despite the turnover, Lake is excited by the challenge she has in front of her.

“Everyone is turning over a new leaf this season which is really exciting,” Lake said.

“When there is so many changes in a short amount of time it can be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to the rewards it can bring.

“We’re going to see a lot of junior girls step up to senior netball, which is only going to accelerate their development.

“And with the new faces we’ve been able to bring in, I think it gives us a great balance on the court.

“There is a great feeling among the group at the moment and we can’t wait for the season to get started.”

COACH: JODIE LAKE 2019 FINISH: RUNNER-UP (17-1-3)