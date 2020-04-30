League powerhouse chases a sixth flag

Fresh from becoming the first Murray league team to win five straight premierships, it is possible Nathalia enters its pursuit of a sixth in an even stronger position.

While the premiers have lost grand final best-on-ground Bailey Bell and Adam Jorgensen, the Purples welcome Shepparton United star Matt Di Bella and Demon teammate Ben Bingham, as well as Connor Brown (Waaia) and Jaydan Thewma (Tatura) in a truly impressive recruiting haul.

And motivation will never be questioned at Nathalia, as a side that can already call itself perhaps the league’s GOAT continues to chase premierships to share among mates.

“It’s about us locals staying together, we’ve been playing with each other for a long time, we love it and have really enjoyed our success,” coach Mal Barnes said.

“We all love training together and doing pre-season together, we work hard and there’s always great buy-in from all.

“It’s all just about keeping things rolling, you do a few little different things to try and keep the excitement and enjoyment in the group, but you don’t really want to change a winning formula.”

While the likes of Drew Barnes, Brodie Ross, Liam Evans and Jason Limbrick remain some of the competition’s more formidable players, what makes the Purples so dangerous – and has made them that for such a period – is the emergence of the next generation, with Tom Nihill and Alex Hicks producing brilliantly last season.

“There’s still a really good mix of ages; you’ve got a few of the older blokes but then there’s guys like Tom Nihill and Alex Hicks who have taken their football to unreal levels,” the coach said.

“This year we expect them to go again after really good pre-seasons, and there’s a few out of the thirds that can make an impact too.”

While there will be no shortage of contenders to do it, the Purples will need to find at least a couple of new avenues to goal with the departing Jorgensen and Bell having slotted 91 goals between them last season.

FAST FACTS

COACH: MAL BARNES

MFL PREMIERSHIPS: 1939, 1949, 1963, 1978, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

2019 FINISH: PREMIER (20-1)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: ALEX HICKS

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: LIAM EVANS (67)

GROUND: NATHALIA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: PURPLES

IN: Ben Bingham, Matt Di Bella (Shepparton United), Connor Brown (Waaia), Jaydan Thewma (Tatura).

OUT: Bailey Bell (Tatura), Adam Jorgensen (Wodonga).