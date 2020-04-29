Lions look for elevated effort

Off yet another straight-sets finals exit, Mulwala is focused on turning its solid regular season output into September success.

The Lions have lost their past seven finals dating back to 2013 and exited their past four finals campaigns without a win, including in the past three seasons.

But they have a knack of putting themselves in the right positions, having gone 34-1-19 in their past three regular seasons, finishing last year’s campaign fourth on the ladder.

“Our finals campaigns the last three or four years have been a little bit disappointing, but the boys have addressed it, and being so young we need a bit more maturity,” coach Jason Sanderson said.

“We need effort, dedication towards the end of the season. Obviously, we’d like to get back to finals, but we do want to push a bit deeper.”

But some quality recruiting has left Mulwala with the best one-two punch in the league; former Mulwala coach and star on-baller Bodhi Butts has headed to Lonsdale Reserve, pairing with reigning O’Dwyer medallist Jackson Gash to create a midfield duo whose ability cannot be overstated.

“(Butts) is a very good addition, he’s been coaching Tungamah, so he brings that experience and class to the side,” Sanderson said.

“But more importantly, the leadership he brings to the young group is fantastic, he and Jackson really complement each other.

“Those two have really driven training. The players have attacked it with real enthusiasm and are looking stronger.”

The Lions will need to find a new avenue to goal, with Sean Robinson and Dylan Flanagan departing the club and leaving 57 goals between them from last season.

The side has added two Essendon District league players in Jack Barnes and Rhys Moylan, but has had a small setback with a number of the club’s younger players heading to Yarrawonga to play Ovens and Murray league under-18s football.

FAST FACTS

COACH: JASON SANDERSON

MFL PREMIERSHIPS: 1990

2019 FINISH: SIXTH (11-1-8)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JACKSON GASH

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: SEAN ROBINSON (39)

GROUND: LONSDALE RESERVE

NICKNAME: LIONS

IN: Jack Barnes (Essendon Doutta Stars), Bodhi Butts (Tungamah), Rhys Moylan (Aberfeldie), Jackson (AFL Queensland).

OUT: Kyle Abikhair, Josh Ednie, Liam Russell, Zach Scott (Yarrawonga), Dylan Flanagan (Tocumwal), Sean Robinson (Heathcote).

NETBALL

COACH: BRE FLANAGAN 2019 FINISH: SEVENTH (11-8)

Mulwala’s promising 2019 season was cut short in the first week of finals, but the Lions will be looking to keep their upward trajectory rolling.

From six wins in 2017 and eight wins in 2018, the Lions won 11 games last season for a top-six finish before falling in an elimination final upset to Finley.

But being a young side, coach Bre Flanagan expected her players would continue to build.

“Obviously we were a pretty young side last year, so we’re still really focusing on the development of our players,” she said.

“Both the Pitches – Lauren and Morgan – have moved away, as has Brodie Pfeiffer. Millie Ferguson will still be around the side, but she’s still missing time with her knee.

“It’s just about developing the side, I’d really hope we can develop and improve just as much as we did last season.”