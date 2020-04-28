Greyhound food delivery a major boost to local trainers

Many cars lined up at the Shepparton greyhound racing track yesterday morning to grab a slice of the discounted dog food that was on offer.

The greyhound racing industry has come together to support its trainers and greyhounds during the tough times of the current public health crisis, offering subsidised dog food for those doing it tough.

Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV), in conjunction with Greyhound Clubs Victoria (GCV), are offering licenced trainers four 20 kg bags of dog feed at low costs to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

After regional racing clubs, Bendigo, Warragul and Warrnambool participated in the initiative, Shepparton joined in the action yesterday.

Following social distancing guidelines, district greyhound trainers were lined up in their cars an hour before the first bags of food were allowed to be taken.

And after 30 minutes had passed, all that remained was one pellet of dog food that showcased the trainers’ thoughts on the new initiative.

Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club manager Carl McGrath said it was important to look after the trainers in the area and commended the efforts of GRV and GCV.

“We had people lining up an hour before we started, it was amazing to see cars lined up around the corner,” McGrath said.

“It mightn't sound much, but they are all saving some money and during these difficult times it's important we look after everyone in the industry.

“It's much-needed and if it saves a few dollars, we will do it for our community.

“I think that it is a great initiative from Greyhound Clubs Victoria and Greyhound Racing Victoria.”

McGrath also stressed the importance of the industry continuing to navigate through the current public health climate.

“If we can continue to keep racing, like we are doing, I think that's vitally important for all our participants,” he said.

“And you have to look at the welfare of the animals, trainers need income to look after their dogs and their family as well.”