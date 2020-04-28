Sport

Local greyhound club keeps the light on during coronavirus pandemic

By Shepparton News

Keep up the good work: Veterinarian Zoe Manning, Marion Sullivan with her dog Rhonda and veterinarian Sue Collins.

1 of 1

Supporting local people in the greyhound racing community is top of the list, according to the Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club manager Carl McGrath.

The greyhound racing industry has been able to continue during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it one of the few sports still being held in Victoria.

Which has allowed the many stakeholders, especially those across the Goulburn Valley region, to be able to remain in their job during these hard times.

“It has been hard and frustrating for everybody not knowing what is going to come each day, but I am very proud of the way clubs and GRV have come together and kept us racing,” McGrath said.

“I think it's been an incredible effort to be able to keep our staff employed and it's our highest priority that we look after everyone involved in the industry.

The club, just like the 12 other Victorian greyhound racing clubs, has continued to operate race meetings without crowds for more than a month now.

It has had to follow strict rules and guidelines put in place by the governing bodies and Chief Health Officers to remain running.

Although despite this, McGrath did concede some of the club's staff did have their hours reduced.

“We have listened to the health experts and if you follow the procedures, then that's more people that are able to work,” he said.

“However, we have had to cut back hours on a couple of our staff, but that's a small hit to make sure that we keep everyone on.”

The racing club's veterinary clinic has remained open during the pandemic and veterinarians Sue Collins and Zoe Manning are hard at work in the recently refurbished clinic.

Collins, who joined the club's clinic after an extensive career in Bendigo, said work hadn't slowed down for herself and Manning.

“A lot of the work we do is vaccinating pups which is essential and checking dogs for any injuries, both are very crucial,” Collins said.

“We are very lucky (to be still working), there are lots of people struggling at the moment and we are grateful to still be able to come in here.”

Manning agreed with her fellow veterinarian on the steady workload at the clinic despite the ongoing public health crisis.

“There has still been a big demand really,” Manning said.

“I think having the new upgrades here at the clinic has definitely boosted services.”

As long as racing continues at Shepparton, the veterinarians will be trackside at race meetings and busy in the clinic rooms working on their trade.

They will be there along with countless other staff who are needed to help manage the facility that keeps the dogs and trainers returning to the track each week.

And that is the main objective for the club's manager, making sure each person involved in the sport can remain in their line of work.

“For us to still be able to offer work which allows our staff to come out and get away from the house, it's just very important for their overall livelihoods,” McGrath said.

Latest articles

Other sport

Pakistan’s Akmal banned for three years

A disciplinary panel in Pakistan has banned batsman Umar Akmal for three years for breaking the country’s anti-corruption codes.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Archer reunited with his World Cup medal

England paceman Jofra Archer has finally found his missing World Cup winner’s medal after losing it in a recent house move.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Paine: Aussie cricketers won’t be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia’s cricketers won’t be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

New series profiling women and girls in sport

Look out for a new series — that begins next week — focusing on shining a light on sportswomen and girls across the region. The News has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the...

Shepparton News
Sport

Path out of lockdown becomes clearer for local bowls clubs

The road map out of the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer for lawn bowls clubs across Victoria.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Fresh new look for tennis courts at Central Park Reserve

As the district sporting abyss caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues, one local tennis club has been kept busy with redevelopments to its tennis courts in recent weeks. For the first time in more than 30 years, Central Park Tennis Club has...

Shepparton News