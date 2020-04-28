Local greyhound club keeps the light on during coronavirus pandemic

Supporting local people in the greyhound racing community is top of the list, according to the Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club manager Carl McGrath.

The greyhound racing industry has been able to continue during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it one of the few sports still being held in Victoria.

Which has allowed the many stakeholders, especially those across the Goulburn Valley region, to be able to remain in their job during these hard times.

“It has been hard and frustrating for everybody not knowing what is going to come each day, but I am very proud of the way clubs and GRV have come together and kept us racing,” McGrath said.

“I think it's been an incredible effort to be able to keep our staff employed and it's our highest priority that we look after everyone involved in the industry.

The club, just like the 12 other Victorian greyhound racing clubs, has continued to operate race meetings without crowds for more than a month now.

It has had to follow strict rules and guidelines put in place by the governing bodies and Chief Health Officers to remain running.

Although despite this, McGrath did concede some of the club's staff did have their hours reduced.

“We have listened to the health experts and if you follow the procedures, then that's more people that are able to work,” he said.

“However, we have had to cut back hours on a couple of our staff, but that's a small hit to make sure that we keep everyone on.”

The racing club's veterinary clinic has remained open during the pandemic and veterinarians Sue Collins and Zoe Manning are hard at work in the recently refurbished clinic.

Collins, who joined the club's clinic after an extensive career in Bendigo, said work hadn't slowed down for herself and Manning.

“A lot of the work we do is vaccinating pups which is essential and checking dogs for any injuries, both are very crucial,” Collins said.

“We are very lucky (to be still working), there are lots of people struggling at the moment and we are grateful to still be able to come in here.”

Manning agreed with her fellow veterinarian on the steady workload at the clinic despite the ongoing public health crisis.

“There has still been a big demand really,” Manning said.

“I think having the new upgrades here at the clinic has definitely boosted services.”

As long as racing continues at Shepparton, the veterinarians will be trackside at race meetings and busy in the clinic rooms working on their trade.

They will be there along with countless other staff who are needed to help manage the facility that keeps the dogs and trainers returning to the track each week.

And that is the main objective for the club's manager, making sure each person involved in the sport can remain in their line of work.

“For us to still be able to offer work which allows our staff to come out and get away from the house, it's just very important for their overall livelihoods,” McGrath said.