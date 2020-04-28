BASL determined to get players on the field in 2020

BENDIGO Amateur Soccer League (BASL) officials remain determined to play out a season in 2020, even if it’s in a modified format.

The competition, which includes the Moama-Echuca Border Raiders, had originally been scheduled to start on March 29, but the coronavirus pandemic meant kick-off was delayed.

The original fixture had teams in division one men (10 sides) and championship women (13 teams) playing matches over 18 rounds, followed by three weeks of finals.

But competition president Aaron Shooter said at the very least he hoped to see sides face each other at least once.

“Hopefully, we can at least get a championship season in that is based around equity of games in the men's division one (10 teams) and women (13 teams) and the other grades fall in line with that,” Shooter told Australian Community Media.

“And then if we look at junior football, we would look at anything to get them back out on the park playing games, so we'd put on any sort of a season that we could for them.

“We think it's really critical for our junior players that once we come out of the isolation period to be back involved with clubs and playing with their mates in the community.

“I'd say nothing is off the table in terms of putting a junior competition together.”

A decision on when the season could start remains weeks away, with many sporting codes awaiting further announcements from the government regarding restrictions on May 10.

“Football Australia has pushed out grassroots football being on hold until May 31, so we're working at what scenarios could look like based on that,” Shooter said.

“Obviously every week that passes by is a week less that we limit the amount of competition we can get, so it's going to have to be really collaborative among the clubs and we'll have to stay as flexible as we can.

“The other piece is football nationally will be looking at what flexibility there could be in terms of running into summer codes and sharing of facilities if a season was to run over.”