Australian Cricket Institute launches free online program

Junior cricketers from across the region will have the chance to learn from the best all in the comfort of their own home thanks to the Australian Cricket Institute.

The free, four-week online wellbeing and activity program, that kicked off yesterday, offers players a chance to learn from international players.

Guest speakers will include Australian internationals Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff and New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson.

The program, which runs Monday to Friday, will have participants involved in activities ranging from cricket education, life skills, weekly challenges and fitness workouts plus some ‘'off the cuff” activities each week.

There will be Q&A sessions with guest speakers.

Australian Cricket Institute’s Joel Hamilton said it was an exciting opportunity for the game’s next generation.

“Teaching them one or two new skills in this time will make them better cricketers in the long run,” Hamilton said.

“It’s important to us that young cricketers continue to engage in things that they love during this time of social distancing.

“It’s also a great opportunity for them to understand and learn that cricket is so much more than just hitting or bowling the ball in the nets; they can in fact further develop their game off the pitch.

“The mental, physical and tactical side are very influential in their ability to perform consistently, yet so many young players have not been exposed to these sides of the game, and it plays such a critical role in their performance.”

Those interested can register at australiancricketinstitute.com