Local greyhound trainers set to be aided by new initiative

By Shepparton News

Greyhound Racing Victoria and Greyhound Clubs Victoria have united to help provide subsidised dog food for their number one assets.

Local greyhound trainers and their prized runners are set to be handed a much-needed lifeline as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues.

The generous care package — four 20 kg bags of subsidised dog food — will be delivered to every licenced greyhound trainer across Victoria, after Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV) and Greyhound Clubs Victoria (GCV) bought a significant quantity of dog food to help their main assets through the public health crisis.

The recent announcement from GRV and GCV, allows registered trainers to buy the bags for $20 each and will aim to help ease the burden as the greyhound racing industry navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three regional clubs, Bendigo, Warrnambool and Warragul have already participated in the new initiative.

Greyhound racing has continued in Victoria with no spectators at race meetings and with social distancing rules in place, as per the recommendations from the chief health officer.

Greyhound Racing Victoria chief executive Alan Clayton said he was pleased to join forces with GCV to assist those who had been impacted during the past month.

“We know some of our trainers have been having trouble finding food for their dogs,” Clayton said.

“GRV is pleased to join with Greyhound Clubs Victoria to support our trainers by sourcing dog food and offering it at discount rates.’’

The recently formed industry voice, GCV, represents all 13 clubs in Victoria on issues that affect regional and metropolitan areas.

Greyhound Clubs Victoria chairman Adrian Scott highlighted the welfare of greyhounds was the main priority for the industry and revealed the additional dog food would not impact current supply levels.

“The welfare of our dogs is an industry priority,” Scott said.

“It is important to understand we have ordered additional stock of dog food which will not impact current supply levels.

“Registered trainers can purchase four 20 kg bags of dog food at a significantly subsidised rate.”

The GCV has also been at the forefront for the greyhound racing industry with its online presence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newly appointed GCV chief executive Brett Jones said immediate updates had been relayed on the GCV’s website and Facebook page.

“COVID-19 has presented our industry with many challenges and the need for online communication and advice channels has seen GCV at the forefront of the industry with a new website https://gcv.org.au/ and a Facebook page for immediate updates,” he said.

