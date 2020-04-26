New guard to defend the flag

Season 2020 will be all about opportunity for Echuca United’s netballers.

Throughout the off-season, there have been several big changes ahead of the side’s premiership defence.

Most notably, Grant Matthews has been appointed as the Eagles’ new A-grade coach, while several of the team’s stars have since departed the club.

Despite the changing of the guard, netball president Tracey Pearson is excited by what the year could bring.

“As a club, we are always wanting to see our juniors transition into senior netballers,” she said.

“One of Grant’s biggest goals is to give our top junior players a go at senior level. And by giving them that opportunity they are only going to become better players.

“The club believes we already have a strong foundation with our junior netball program and if we can continue to build on that it will hold us in a good place for years to come.”

COACH: GRANT MATTHEWS

2019 FINISH: PREMIERS (19-1-2)