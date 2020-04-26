Echuca Eagles seeking finals redemption

To say Echuca United’s footballers have fire in their bellies would be an understatement.

After a straight-sets elimination from last year’s Murray league finals series, the Eagles are desperate to prove they can compete with the best sides in the competition.

For much of the 2019 season, it looked as if United and eventual-premier Nathalia were destined for a grand final date, but ultimately it all fell apart.

And it was an ending coach Guy Campbell has been dwelling over for several months.

“Every player in our seniors and reserves grade were disappointed with how last year finished,” he said.

“We can speak about the injuries we had to key players, but there is no point in making excuses. At the end of the day we let ourselves down at key times.

“The boys are really committed to bouncing back this year. There is a really strong feeling among the core group who have been on the track since the beginning of pre-season.”

United will start the season against local rivals Tongala and Moama, in what Campbell has described as a challenging first two games.

“We’re going to find out where we are at pretty quickly,” he said.

“Tongala obviously had a great finish to last year by making the grand final and everyone is expecting Moama to improve again.

“Like every other side, our goal will be to get through the early rounds without too many injuries.

“If we’re able to keep our best side out on the park, it will go a long way to helping us get to where we want to be.”

Throughout 2019, Campbell was hellbent on his side producing four consistent quarters on a weekly basis.

And you shouldn’t be expecting him to change his message this season.

“The challenge for any football side is to close the gap between their best and worst,” he said.

“We’re not afraid to say we want to be in a position where we can challenge the best sides in the Murray league in the back half of the season.

“Yes, we want to be competitive with them during the home and away games, but everyone wants to be playing finals footy.

“And I believe we have the strength in our playing to get there.”

FAST FACTS

COACH: GUY CAMPBELL

MFL PREMIERSHIPS: 2013

2019 FINISH: FIFTH (15-5)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JOSH MELLINGTON

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: JOSH MELLINGTON (130)

GROUND: ECHUCA SOUTH RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: EAGLES

IN: Liam Guinan (Leitchville Gunbower), Matthew Lias (Echuca), Dylan Cuttriss (Rochester), Phil Hazelman (Girgarre).

OUT: Ben Fulford (Echuca), Nick Kellow (Elmore), Matthew Nettlefold (Elmore), Charlie McLay (Lancaster).