Player influx boosts Deni Rams’ senior numbers

The Deni Rams will head into the 2020 season with a massive boost in player personnel.

Three-time club premiership player Tim Holobowski will return as senior co-coach, joining non-playing coach Sam Hall at the helm.

Holobowski played in the club’s 2003, 2004 and 2011 premiership sides, and has also won two flags with Wycheproof Narraport in the years since.

The club also confirmed star onballer Todd Gallagher as an assistant coach for 2020.

“It’s pretty special for me, being able to come home to the club I love and help Sam and Gags (Gallagher) develop what looks to be such a promising young side,” Holobowski said.

“I played in a flag with them (Hall and Gallagher) in 2011 and I’ve got so many great memories and have all my best friends through the Rams; it’s a great club and a great place for young men and women to be around.

“I’m 34 now and virtually had last year off footy, but I’m confident I’ll be playing and providing some guidance to the young blokes on the field alongside Gags.”

Holobowski joins Jack Tyndall, Lenny Clarke, Daniel Jordan and Darcy Pogue as 2011 premiership players returning to the club.

The club has also welcomed a host of recruits from Blighty this year.

“There is a good feeling at the club at the moment,” Hall said.

“Numbers on the track at this time of the year have been strong.

“Rick Gittens has been training the house down and the Blighty blokes in Tom Druitt, Beau Close, Darcy Pogue, Tom Billings and Lachie MacDonald have been quite impressive.

“They have all arrived with a good attitude and have given everyone a lift.

“Hopefully there will be a fair bit of pressure on spots in the senior side next year.”

FAST FACTS

CO-COACHES: SAM HALL AND TIM HOLOBOWSKI

2019 FINISH: ELEVENTH (6-12)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: RICKY GITTENS

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: ADRIAN PAPPIN (24)

GROUND: HARDINGE ST OVAL

NICKNAME: RAMS

IN: Judd Barnes, Tom Billings, Lenny Clarke, Louis Clarke, Beau Close, Tom Dowling, Tom Druitt, Daniel Jordan, Lachie MacDonald, Darcy Pogue, Jack Tyndall (Blighty), James Henderson (Eastlake), Tim Holobowski (Wycheproof), Charlie Simpson (year off), Bailey Townsend (Lavington).

OUT: Ben Irwin.