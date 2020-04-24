Congupna aiming to strike while iron is hot

Fresh from its first finals win of the millennium, the building blocks are there for Congupna to kick on this season.

The Road pinched not one, but two finals last season, beaten in the preliminary final by eventual-premier Nathalia, and now it will look to recreate that brilliant result – or perhaps go a step better.

With Peter Sheehan on board as coach boasting more than two decades of coaching experience, the side’s first task will be replacing the gaping hole left by the departure of star midfielder BJ Squire, who has returned to the Shepparton Swans.

“If you look at last year, teams ran out there knowing they could target BJ and Tate Mifka – we thought we’d increase the depth and in turn other players will get opportunity in the middle,” Sheehan said.

“We’ve also picked up Fraser Hicks and Kyle Orchard, senior GV footballers who play in the midfield. But especially for our young guys, all of a sudden there is a great chance to step up and we expect them to do that.”

Shepparton United’s Sam Buxton fills a hole in the ruck while key forward Glenn Boyd joins after back-to-back premierships with Woorinen, and young former Shepparton talent Hugo Ingham is also set to impress at his new club.

After last season’s finals success, Sheehan urged his players to strike while the iron is hot.

“We don’t hide from that; maybe in the AFL there’s a window of opportunity that lasts a while, but in country footy, if you’re not called Kyabram or Nathalia, windows don’t last long,” Sheehan said.

“We’re aiming for the top four to give ourselves an opportunity to launch in September.

“It’s a side that made the prelim, and we’re looking to aim for that again, and to even make a grand final should everything go our way with injury.”

Joel Shannon and Jordan Gee loom as two youngsters that could explode this season.

FAST FACTS

COACHES: PETER SHEEHAN

MFL PREMIERSHIPS: NONE

2019 FINISH: FOURTH (12-9)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: BJ SQUIRE

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: DANIEL CAMPBELL (61)

GROUND: MEMORIAL PARK

NICKNAME: THE ROAD

IN: Zavier Ballis (Tatura), Glenn Boyd (Woorinen), Jakob Butcher, Sam Buxton, Fraser Hicks, Kyle Orchard (Shepparton United), Hugo Ingham, Ash Philipps (Shepparton), Sam Woodward (Stanhope).

OUT: Jimmy Boyer (Tatura), BJ Squire (Shepparton Swans), Mat Cornwall (AFL Queensland), Dion Gleeson (Congupna).