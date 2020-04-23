Sport

Garry Jacobson’s V8 E-series continues at Bathurst

By Alex Mitchell

Flying: Shepparton's Garry Jacobson moved within the Supercars E-Series' top-10.

Shepparton's Garry Jacobson ended round three of the Supercars All Stars E-Series inside the championship top-10 after an eventful virtual night at Australia's most famous racetrack.

Through a three-race series at Bathurst, Jacobson had ups and downs — and one hell of a crash — but left Mount Panorama having moved up two places in the rankings to 10th.

Most eye-catching throughout the night was his monumental collision during race two, which would have almost certainly left him in hospital if it had happened in real life.

Travelling down the famed Conrod Straight, Jacobson was sent smashing into the wall after contact with Jamie Whincup — and after being sent spinning across the track was drilled at nearly 300 km/h by the oncoming Jack Le Brocq.

Having been running eighth, he was sent down the field and eventually finished 14th instead of what could have been a top-five finish.

That followed an 18th-placing in race one, after he had qualified 14th.

But Jacobson saved the best until last, moving through from 14th on the grid in the third race to pick up eighth.

All in all, Jacobson summed up his night as promising yet frustrating on a post-race interview on his Facebook page.

“Look, there was a bit of carnage — some my fault, some not my fault,” he said.

“I managed to get a top-10 on the last one, P8, that was good. A lot of time and effort went into practicing for this one, because everyone wants to be fast at Bathurst.

“But hey, if I get one top-10 result it's better than none, I'm a bit frustrated like a lot of other people are.”

Having strung together three promising rounds — and with another seven rounds to come — things are looking up for Jacobson as he continues to make the most of the Supercars’ season's coronavirus enforced lay-off.

“I like it, I think it's a great way for myself as a competitive person that's been in sports since the age of 12 to burn up a lot of time,” he said.

“I think it challenges you a lot because everybody's got the same set-ups and theoretically the same equipment with their simulators, it's just up to you and how much you can extract out of yourself.”

The E-Series heads to North America on Wednesday, with races at Montreal and Watkins Glen.

