Best Battles | Emotionally-charged win

Go long: Echuca United's Thomas Witchell.

An alternative Best Battle between Deniliquin and Echuca United was suggested during the week, looking back on an emotional Rams win.

Pastoral Times

Deniliquin v Echuca United

Round 13, 2016 at Echuca South Recreation Reserve

Echuca United 6.11 (47) lt Deniliquin 9.12 (66)

While both sides were struggling near the bottom of the ladder, it was one of the most emotionally-charged wins by the Rams, defeating Echuca United by 19 points.

The previous weekend Todd Gallagher’s father, Rams life member Leigh Gallagher, had unexpectedly died, so it was a big win for the Rams, who had only had two wins to their name at this stage.

Todd was given the honour of leading the side from the field and was presented with the match ball by the Echuca United team, which was a heart-warming gesture.

He was also declared third best-on-ground for Deni, also kicking two goals.

“There were plenty of tears in the rooms after the game,” 2016 Rams coach Gary Parsons said.

“It was just great to see everyone in the side play with that much passion for a young bloke who always plays with passion for this club and who had obviously been through a lot during the week.

“We lost a really good clubman who had been around the Rams for a lot of his life. Leigh was a revered player who won a couple of flags in the ‘80s at Deni and would still come to the club every Thursday night and every Saturday to support Todd and daughter Maddy and the rest of the team members.

“Todd was just outstanding (on Saturday); he stood up once again for us and had the full support of his teammates. It was the most spirited win I’ve been involved in.

“After the match I didn’t need to say too much . . . I just pointed out what this meant for the club and the Gallagher family.”

