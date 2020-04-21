Bowls news across the region

Ever wondered what your teammates thought of your lawn bowls ability?

Well now there is a way to find out without bailing them up at the bar after the game.

Goulburn Valley Bowls Division publicity officer Daniel Nichols has polled the division one weekend pennant outfits of the region to come up with a top 10 list of bowlers from each club.

The results are being published on the GVBD Facebook page — formerly Everything Bowls - GV — each Sunday night.

Freshly-promoted Tallygaroopna was first cab off the rank, with little surprises in the top three with Mark Ryan on top from Matt Robertson and Brett Gunning.

Joey Lia, Rod Still and Mick Hanna were next in line, with Tom Goodwin, Russell Orchard, Dwight Goodman and Trevor Serafini rounding out the top 10.

Euroa's Ken Sutcliffe reigned supreme in the Magpies’ club poll, joined by Bill O'Connor, Tony Kingma, Eric Sellenger and John Groat in the top five.

Tony Thompson, David Cerini, Marc Stevens, Shane Drysdale and Bill Jennings were also included in the list.

At Hill Top, Russell Locke, Garry Russell and Jarryd Tinning stood on the podium in the eyes of their teammates.

Dennis McHarry, Justin Spedding, Jeff McNaughton, Ross Coulston, Murray Stark, Olivia Cartwright and Ray Selwood joined the trio in the top rankings.

Up next is Kyabram.

● The pennant membership figures for GVBD clubs were also released, covering playing members in the midweek and weekend competitions.

Shepparton Park led the way in 2019-20 with 130 members, followed by Hill Top (118), East Shepparton (103), Kyabram (97) and Shepparton Golf (81).

The next batch of clubs were closely grouped together, with Euroa (66), Mooroopna (63), Mooroopna Golf (61), Stanhope (56), Rushworth (44) and Dookie (44) all covered by a 22-member spread.

Almost half of the GVBD clubs had less than 40 playing members last season, including Tallygaroopna (38), Avenel (37), Nagambie (36), Tatura (33), Merrigum (31), Shepparton RSL (28), Murchison (26), Colbinabbin (26) and Violet Town (19).

The data did not include clubs with teams in more than one competition like Seymour (Central Bowls Division) and Katandra West (Murray Bowls Division).

● The Hillbillies are looking for a club coach, with applications closing on May 27.

All expressions of interest should be directed to Rod Piggott on 0428 504 537.

● Barry Brown is urging local bowlers not to panic about the 2020-21 Campaspe Valley Bowls Division season.

The president of the Bendigo Campaspe Bowls Region and chair of the CVBD said future changes to governance systems would not have an impact on the upcoming CVBD season.

The changes will mean the CVBD and Bendigo Bowls Division boards and administration will transfer to the Bendigo Campaspe Region.

Brown said the changes would come in to effect from July 1, 2021.

“There will be no changes to the upcoming season on both a playing and board level,” he told the Pastoral Times.

“There could be administration changes coming in next year, but I’m 99 per cent sure the teams that will play against each other will not change.

“For instance, bowlers from Deniliquin will not travel to Bendigo to play and vice versa.

“The Bendigo Campaspe Bowls Region board will choose the bowling areas for the region and the current divisions will likely stay the same, just without the governance of the CVBD and the Bendigo Division.

“I think there has been a bit of confusion as the Bendigo Campaspe Bowls Region is not a new thing, it’s always been here.

“The move will just see the one region overseeing the different divisions, rather than the divisions having their own boards.”