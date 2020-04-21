Sport

Australian Open Darts cancelled

By Brayden May

Not this year: Scott Mitchell during the Australian Open darts tournament at Moama Bowling Club. Picture: Cath Grey

Murray River Council has announced the Australian Open Darts that was scheduled for July and August has been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus.

The decision was made due to the uncertainity of domestic and international restrictions as well as the closure of Australia's borders.

Darts Australia president Kelvin James said it was a disappointing, but necessary decision.

“We are of course bitterly disappointed to cancel the event along with our partner and great supporter Murray River Council,” James said.

“However, following extensive consultations and with the continued uncertainty that exists due to COVID-19 we agreed that there were too many uncontrollable factors that could undermine the success of the tournament.”

But Murray River Council Mayor Chris Bilkey ensured the tournament would return to the twin towns next year.

“We were privileged to host the best darts players from around Australia and indeed around the world in 2019 and we look forward to meeting you all again next year when this pandemic is over,” Bilkey said.

The event will return to the Moama Bowling Club next year as a World Darts Federation ranked tournament.

Organisers said they remained hopeful of attracting the best Australian and international players next year.

