Sport

New blood should bring wins

By Aydin Payne

1 of 1

Last season was a forgettable one for Tocumwal as they finished their campaign without a win and anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

But with a new and energetic coach at the helm, mixed with a list of new recruits, the Bloods look set to loosen the shackles this season.

First-year coach Kade Rowe joins Tocumwal from Murray Football League club Tungamah and believes he is ready to tackle the rigours of the senior coaching.

“I’ve always wanted to get stuck into coaching and kept delaying it, but the opportunity arose, and I was really drawn to the idea of building a side from the bottom,” he said.

“The club’s lack of success has been well documented, but I’m really excited for the challenge and I’m just looking for us to be competitive this year.

“We know where we are at, we are just looking to be as competitive as possible and hopefully we can grab some good wins and play finals.”

Joining Rowe from Tungamah is a long list of recruits, most noticeably Tungamah forward Duane Haebich, who booted 35 goals last year.

And two Yarrawonga additions join the Bloods, in key-forward Luke Congram and key defender Mitch Collins-Bye.

“We feel that we have added experienced players around the younger boys, we want to nurture them and help them out,” Rowe said.

“Young talents like Harvey White and Zander Griffin have really impressed me too.

“And we feel we have recruited a spine, that was really pivotal for us.”

Fast facts

COACH: KADE ROWE

2019 FINISH: 13TH (0-14)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JACOB HORE

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: TIM ARKLAY & TROY POYNTON (9)

GROUND: TOCUMWAL RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: BLOODS

IN: Kade Rowe, Jacob Sampson, Corey Bourke, Duane Haebich (Tungamah), Mitch Collins-Bye, Luke Congram (Yarrawonga), Dylan Flanagan

OUT: Brock Thomson

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Cheltenham held within guidelines: Dowden

Britain’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended his decision to allow the Cheltenham Festival to go ahead.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Invincibella retires after banking $3m

Group One-winning mare Invincibella has run her last race and will be auctioned as a broodmare at the Gold Coast sale.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Manolo Blahniq set for Hawkesbury Cup tilt

Mornington trainer Tony Noonan believes the Hawkesbury Gold Cup at Rosehill shapes as a suitable race for Manolo Blahniq who has previously won at the track.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL Trivia - Test your knowledge

Watch the GVL social media pages throughout the week for more on the questions, with the answers to be published in Friday’s News

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles | KDL joins the fray

The Bombers’ 48-point win marked the beginning of a 62-match winning streak, that has now extended to 83 wins from 84 matches

Shepparton News
Sport

Maher’s Musings | Best games seen in the flesh

But not the Purples

Tyler Maher