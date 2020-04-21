New blood should bring wins

Last season was a forgettable one for Tocumwal as they finished their campaign without a win and anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

But with a new and energetic coach at the helm, mixed with a list of new recruits, the Bloods look set to loosen the shackles this season.

First-year coach Kade Rowe joins Tocumwal from Murray Football League club Tungamah and believes he is ready to tackle the rigours of the senior coaching.

“I’ve always wanted to get stuck into coaching and kept delaying it, but the opportunity arose, and I was really drawn to the idea of building a side from the bottom,” he said.

“The club’s lack of success has been well documented, but I’m really excited for the challenge and I’m just looking for us to be competitive this year.

“We know where we are at, we are just looking to be as competitive as possible and hopefully we can grab some good wins and play finals.”

Joining Rowe from Tungamah is a long list of recruits, most noticeably Tungamah forward Duane Haebich, who booted 35 goals last year.

And two Yarrawonga additions join the Bloods, in key-forward Luke Congram and key defender Mitch Collins-Bye.

“We feel that we have added experienced players around the younger boys, we want to nurture them and help them out,” Rowe said.

“Young talents like Harvey White and Zander Griffin have really impressed me too.

“And we feel we have recruited a spine, that was really pivotal for us.”

Fast facts

COACH: KADE ROWE

2019 FINISH: 13TH (0-14)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JACOB HORE

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: TIM ARKLAY & TROY POYNTON (9)

GROUND: TOCUMWAL RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: BLOODS

IN: Kade Rowe, Jacob Sampson, Corey Bourke, Duane Haebich (Tungamah), Mitch Collins-Bye, Luke Congram (Yarrawonga), Dylan Flanagan

OUT: Brock Thomson