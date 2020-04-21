Young Hawks want to fly higher

Sport
Young Hawks want to fly higherBy Shepparton News
New Barooga coach Zac Brain is hoping a new-found maturity will help his side climb the Murray league ladder this season.
The Hawks compiled six wins last season but lost another five by three goals or less, suggesting if they can learn how to win close games they will quickly begin closing the gap to the top eight.
Brain, who joined the Hawks from Labrador for last season, quickly made an impact with a super campaign for his new club, and steps up to replace James Hazelman as coach.
“It’s been really good, I played at Barooga last year and the young blokes have really backed me,” he said.
“They probably know about as much about coaching as I do, but they’ve backed me and are all on my side, and that’s made training really exciting.
“It’s a very young group, the average age would only be around 21, but we want to keep building and maybe push into finals.”
Shepparton’s Tom Thorsen joins after 19 goals in 16 games last season, having played with the new coach at Labrador in 2018, while Brain was also expected to lean on Northern Territory league contacts for another pair of signings.
Brain said adding some experience would help the club’s next generation.
“We lost four games by under 10 points, so I feel we just lacked a couple of older composed heads,” he said.
“A few of the young guys coming through, they look the next leaders of the club and will hold us in really good stead moving forward.”
He added the side’s goals for the season would become apparent in the first half-dozen games.
“We’re not really thinking about finals, just targeting that first six-week block. If we can get a few wins there that would be great, but if we don’t we will reassess.”
FAST FACTS
COACH: ZAC BRAIN
MFL PREMIERSHIPS: 1992, 1993, 1994, 1997
2019 FINISH: 10TH (6-12)
2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: RICKY THOMSON
2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: LUCAS OLSON (27)
GROUND: BAROOGA RECREATION RESERVE
NICKNAME: HAWKS
IN: Tom Thorsen (Shepparton).
OUT: Nicholas Sim, Lucas Olson (Yarroweyah), Brad Oats, Dwayne Wilson.