Young Hawks want to fly higher

5370537724001

New Barooga coach Zac Brain is hoping a new-found maturity will help his side climb the Murray league ladder this season.

The Hawks compiled six wins last season but lost another five by three goals or less, suggesting if they can learn how to win close games they will quickly begin closing the gap to the top eight.

Brain, who joined the Hawks from Labrador for last season, quickly made an impact with a super campaign for his new club, and steps up to replace James Hazelman as coach.

“It’s been really good, I played at Barooga last year and the young blokes have really backed me,” he said.