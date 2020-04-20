Golf Australia flips position on ban

Golf Australia has walked back its recommendation all clubs should shut due to the coronavirus pandemic — but that does not mean you should expect to be on a course any time soon.

While the sport's governing body in the nation is now encouraging clubs to open their gates, the Victorian Government's state of emergency restrictions remain, classifying golf as a non-essential activity, meaning it is still illegal to leave your house and play.

That is despite golf being played in all other states and territories bar the Northern Territory with strict social distancing and safety protocols in place.

Released late on Friday, GA's statement outlined the reasoning behind its evolved position.

“Combined with our enduring responsibility for our clubs, their staff and all Australian golfers, we remain comfortable that our position recommending that clubs close has been appropriate to this point,” it read.

“But, acknowledging the long challenge that lies ahead of all Australians during this pandemic, we have been encouraged to see golf played in comparative safety in five states and one territory in recent weeks as we all adopt social distancing necessities.

“Under strict and specific safety protocols — enforced by state and territory guidelines as well as individual club rules — Golf Australia is now satisfied that golf can be played at minimal risk. Having worked collaboratively with our clubs and other stakeholders, we are now comfortable to alter our position and encourage courses to open and for people to play.”

GA's stated safety protocols, which were being used at local clubs before the state-wide ban, include playing with gloves on, not sharing carts, flags being removed and not using bunker rakes.

While GA stated it would continue advocating on behalf of golfers with the Victorian and Northern Territory governments, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews remained strong in his position golf courses would not be opened in the near future, with the current restrictions in place until at least May 11.

“I’d love to be playing golf. We all would. But I don’t need to play golf, and me playing golf is not worth someone’s life,” Andrews said.