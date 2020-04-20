Sport

Planning to go one better

By Shepparton News

Last season ended in agonising pain for Waaia, with the club missing out again on securing that elusive senior premiership.

The minor premiers stuttered at the final hurdle against Strathmerton, but have potentially added the final piece to their premiership puzzle.

Waaia has landed Goulburn Valley League premiership player Ash Holland on its list for the 2020 season, with the former Shepparton gun set to bolster an already sublime squad.

And there has been a shift at the helm at Waaia, with Mark Meyland and Neil Walker to co-coach, succeeding outgoing coach Matt Brown.

Meyland, who claimed the club’s leading goal-kicking award last season, said the club was thrilled to have one of the premier rucks in the region join the club.

 “We lost a couple of players, but we have a great addition in Ash Holland,” Meyland said.

“Ash is a premier ruckman and we are really excited to have him on board.

“He’ll suit our game style and we can’t wait to see him in action.”

Waaia has lost both senior players Mitch Cleeland and Connor Brown during the summer, with last year’s best-and-fairest winner Cleeland heading to Shepparton United.

With the addition of Holland and the continued development of the club’s junior stars, Meyland highlighted that finals will again be a goal for the outfit.

“Both Neil and I want to try and nurture the junior players this year,” he said.

“We have got a good bunch of kids, Harvey Walker and Sam Trower are two of many talented juniors.

“We think we have a list that can play finals football, hopefully we can put it all together.”

Fast facts

COACH: MARK MEYLAND & NEIL WALKER

2019 FINISH: RUNNER-UP (17-2)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: MITCH CLEELAND

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: MARK MEYLAND (62)

GROUND: WAAIA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: BOMBERS

IN: Ash Holland (Shepparton)

OUT: Mitch Cleeland (Shepparton United), Connor Brown (Nathalia)

