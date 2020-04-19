Sport

So Si Bon Lindsay Park

By Alex Mitchell

Back in business: The Lindsay Park-trained So Si Bon saluted at Caulfield on Saturday.

1 of 1

Enigmatic Lindsay Park gelding So Si Bon delivered the goods for the first time since August in Saturday's $200 000 Gold Mile.

On a tough day for punters at Caulfield, the David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig-trained six-year-old was one of just two favourites to get the chocolates, hitting the lead with 150 m to go and holding on to beat Street Sheik by 0.75-of-a-length.

It was the fourth win of So Si Bon's 49-start career, and Ben Hayes was thrilled with the drought-breaking effort.

“It was an easy watch today, the race worked out beautifully, he just landed in a great spot, (jockey) Mark (Zahra) got him to settle and when he relaxes like that in his races that's when he finishes off best,” he said.

“He's a cheeky horse, I'm sure Twitter is going crazy, when everyone writes him off he wins. It's a really big thrill, and the owners are very patient, I'm sure they're dancing around and are very happy.”

Hayes suggested a family discussion would be necessary before So Si Bon's next race would be targeted.

“I know we've said it 100 times, but since he's been a gelding he's been an absolute pleasure to train, very easy and he does everything you want,” he said.

“I'll have to have a team meeting with Tom and Dad — I'm sure there's a couple of other races around.”

Later the Euroa-based team would make it a double as Lankan Star stormed home to claim the $120 000 Gold Dash.

The three-year-old was ninth and trapped well behind the leaders as they went around the bend, but found a run and swooped home to hit the front with 50 m to run.

Lankan Star ran second in last year's Blue Diamond before an underwhelming ninth in the Golden Slipper, with Saturday's triumph her first win in more than a year.

She paid $19.10 for the win.

Earlier, Lindsay Park had another two placings; Sikorsky ran second in race one, while Pure Scot ran third in race two.

Latest articles

Opinion

Stick with the logic of lockdown

Nothing is more evident of a world gone wrong than sitting inside on a beautiful autumn day and worrying about going outside. But there it is - the New Order of things demands we pay close attention to our social movement, our interaction with...

John Lewis
Opinion

No fishing, so it’s time to fix the boat

We still have a lock-down in force and that means no fishing for at least the next three weeks, so we have filled in our time to date with cleaning, sorting and repairing our fishing gear and tackle. That’s done, so let’s move on to our boat and...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Stay home to avoid smashed plates

Does the world operate according to a plan, or is it really a collection of plates smashed against a wall that just happen to fall into a nice shape sometimes? I can’t decide. Look, I’m a struggling poet and I’m not built for...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL Trivia - Test your knowledge

Watch the GVL social media pages throughout the week for more on the questions, with the answers to be published in Friday’s News

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles | Round two

The last time the Shepparton Swans and Mooroopna met Princess Park’s finest won for the first time in 630 days

Shepparton News
Sport

Maher’s Musings | Best games seen in the flesh

But not the Purples

Tyler Maher