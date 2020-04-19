Exciting times ahead as Tatura locals press for A-grade spot

COACH: GEORGIA RYAN

2019 FINISH: 11th (2-16)

Off the back of a few gruelling years, Tatura has adopted a three-pronged coaching approach to help nurture the netball culture at the Kennel.

Last season’s A-grade coach Molly Boyle moves into a specialist role alongside Steph Gorrie, handing the baton to new face Georgia Ryan to govern the success of the side for 2020.

Sporting a pedigree the Bulldogs desperately require, Ryan comes across from the Shepparton Bears where she occupied a position as assistant coach of the A-grade team, as well as coaching the GVL 17-and-under team to a state championship in 2019.

“Georgia’s knowledge is exceptional; she will set high standards and make sure we are doing all the basics right,” Boyle said.

“We have a got a good spread of coaches, some who have played at Tatura who are now coaches, it will be good to share the load.”

The Bulldogs may not have added any outside influences on their roster, but a breakout year on the court in 2019 for 15-year-old Elsie Boyer sees the young midcourter retain her A-grade dress for this season.

With more grassroots netballers set to debut in red, white and blue during 2020, exciting times lie ahead for Tatura locals thirsting for a more native imprint on the senior side.

“Again, the aim is to be competitive,” Boyle said.

“Last year, while we may not have gotten many wins, I felt we were competitive for the whole year. We weren’t far off the mark.

“We will aim to consolidate what we’ve got; we have a good core.”