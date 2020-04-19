Sport

Shepparton United looking for redemption in the GVNL

By Shepparton News

SHEPPARTON UNITED

COACH: TANIA ORCHARD

2019 FINISH: RUNNER-UP (17-1-4)

Threatened by unavailability scares on the eve of its 2019 grand final bout with Seymour, Shepparton United plucked youngster Georgia Walpole from the B-grade ranks and placed her directly in the midst of top-level finals action.

Despite eventually falling to the Lions, coach Tania Orchard has rewarded Walpole’s “baptism of fire through the finals series” with a permanent spot in the side for 2020, among others.

“She (Walpole) had to step up and she certainly proved herself, she came in and did what we asked of her,” Orchard said.

“We had a fantastic season last year, unfortunately we couldn’t get the chocolates in the end.

“I am certainly not devastated; I am very proud of all the girls.”

In addition to Walpole’s promotion, United has looked to blood more youth by bringing under-17 prospect Molly Kennedy into the A-grade outfit for 2020.

The Demons have also enlisted the services of Bendigo product Zoe Davies for 2020, who will undoubtedly add an element of defensive surety having most recently plied her trade for City West Falcons in the Victorian Netball League.

Orchard said the 21-year-old’s inclusion freed-up space in other areas of the court, meaning Laura Cole can reassume her position in the centre while also allowing Jessie Barnes to continue to wreak havoc inside the shooting circle.

The damage has been minimal in the off-season at Deakin, with Bree Hanslow and Karly Frost the only outs, which only furthers the chances of a grand final reappearance for United when September rolls around.

