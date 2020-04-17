Seymour looking to go back-to-back in GVNL

CO-COACHES: ELLE MCDONALD AND LACHLAN DEANE

2019 FINISH: PREMIER (17-2-2)

The Seymour Lions are the epitome of their namesake.

Raw power and strength. Kings of the jungle as you say. Or in this case, queens.

They showed as much in their assertive nine-goal premiership triumph over Shepparton United last September.

And it’s this glistening crown the Lions are hoping to clasp again later this year as they set out for back-to-back flags.

Coach Elle McDonald insists the players won’t be getting ahead of themselves as they build to a new season.

“Obviously our ultimate goal is to go back-to-back,” McDonald said.

“But we’re looking to transition some new players up and work through that to the level of netball we want to play.

“Every week in the GV you’re coming up against a tough competitor.

“We’ll prepare the best we can for that.”

Newly minted coach Lachlan Deane will join McDonald as a fresh set of eyes, with his presence on game day in the face of McDonald’s ANL commitments sure to provide the side greater support.

“Not much is going to change. The structure here is really good,” Deane said.

“Elle’s done some really good stuff here over the last couple of years.

“We’ll just be refining bits and pieces.”

Leaving the pack this year will be veteran A-grade players Sarah Douglas and Laura Carland.

But as two doors close, others will open in the notoriously hard-to-crack side, especially for local players looking to progress through the ranks.

“Obviously it’s sad to lose those experienced players,” McDonald said.

“But it’s an exciting opportunity for players to step up and fill those spots.”